International Data Management Ltd.
|BSE: 517044
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE649R01010
|BSE 15:17 | 07 Mar
|15.50
|
-0.80
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
15.50
|
HIGH
15.50
|
LOW
15.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|International Data Management Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.30
|VOLUME
|425
|52-Week high
|23.15
|52-Week low
|15.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|15.50
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About International Data Management Ltd.
International Data Management Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-4.64
Announcement
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Newspaper Publication Of Board Meeting Held On February 12 2018
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
International Data Management Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|2.2
|2.2
|-
International Data Management Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Senthil Infotek
|7.14
|0.00
|3.61
|Quest Softech
|3.60
|-4.00
|3.60
|United Inter.
|19.60
|-4.85
|3.59
|Intl. Data Mgt.
|15.50
|-4.91
|3.41
|S Kumars Online
|1.18
|0.00
|3.38
|Netvista Inform
|2.41
|0.00
|3.28
|Palsoft Infosys.
|10.75
|1.03
|3.22
International Data Management Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
International Data Management Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
International Data Management Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.50
|
|15.50
|Week Low/High
|15.50
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|15.50
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.50
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|65.00
