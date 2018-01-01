JUST IN
International Data Management Ltd.

BSE: 517044 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE649R01010
BSE 15:17 | 07 Mar 15.50 -0.80
(-4.91%)
OPEN

15.50

 HIGH

15.50

 LOW

15.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan International Data Management Ltd Not listed in NSE
About International Data Management Ltd.

International Data Management Ltd

International Data Management Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] -4.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

International Data Management Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 2.2 2.2 -
International Data Management Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Senthil Infotek 7.14 0.00 3.61
Quest Softech 3.60 -4.00 3.60
United Inter. 19.60 -4.85 3.59
Intl. Data Mgt. 15.50 -4.91 3.41
S Kumars Online 1.18 0.00 3.38
Netvista Inform 2.41 0.00 3.28
Palsoft Infosys. 10.75 1.03 3.22
International Data Management Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.36
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 72.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.48
International Data Management Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

International Data Management Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.50
15.50
Week Low/High 15.50
16.00
Month Low/High 15.50
16.00
YEAR Low/High 15.50
23.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
65.00

