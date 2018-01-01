You are here » Home
» Company
» International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530781
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE903G01014
|
BSE
14:55 | 12 Jun
|
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.28
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.71
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|8.71
|52-Week low
|7.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.28
|Sell Qty
|900.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|8.28
|CLOSE
|8.71
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|8.71
|52-Week low
|7.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.28
|Sell Qty
|900.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14.87
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The company does not have significant operations. Previously, it engaged in housing finance business in India. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
International Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.28
|
|8.28
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.28
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.28
|YEAR Low/High
|7.60
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|18.00
Quick Links for International Housing Finance Corporation: