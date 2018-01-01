You are here » Home
» Company
» International Travel House Ltd
International Travel House Ltd.
|BSE: 500213
|Sector: Services
|NSE: INTLTRAVHS
|ISIN Code: INE262B01016
|
BSE
LIVE
13:48 | 12 Mar
|
174.00
|
-2.80
(-1.58%)
|
OPEN
180.00
|
HIGH
180.00
|
LOW
174.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
International Travel House Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|180.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|176.80
|VOLUME
|5994
|52-Week high
|264.20
|52-Week low
|173.05
|P/E
|16.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|139
|Buy Price
|173.60
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|178.45
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|139
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|180.00
|CLOSE
|176.80
|VOLUME
|5994
|52-Week high
|264.20
|52-Week low
|173.05
|P/E
|16.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|139
|Buy Price
|173.60
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|178.45
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|16.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|139.03
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About International Travel House Ltd.
International Travel House Ltd
International Travel House, a part of ITC group is one of India's leading travel management company. It was originally incorporated as Indian Exploration Pvt Ltd in 1981 and acquired it's present name in 1992.
It offers a range of services related to travel and tourism with offices in all the Indian metros plus Ahmedabad and Pune. The company's activities include international and domestic air ...> More
International Travel House Ltd - Key Fundamentals
International Travel House Ltd - Financial Results
> More on International Travel House Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|49.91
|49.95
|-0.08
|Other Income
|1.01
|0.92
|9.78
|Total Income
|50.92
|50.87
|0.1
|Total Expenses
|46.67
|43.27
|7.86
|Operating Profit
|4.25
|7.6
|-44.08
|Net Profit
|0.89
|2.77
|-67.87
|Equity Capital
|7.99
|7.99
| -
International Travel House Ltd - Peer Group
International Travel House Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
International Travel House Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.86%
|NA
|-0.06%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-10.65%
|NA
|-1.67%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-19.85%
|NA
|1.50%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-24.54%
|NA
|4.88%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|-6.88%
|NA
|16.51%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|-31.98%
|NA
|16.58%
|18.35%
International Travel House Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|174.00
|
|180.00
|Week Low/High
|173.05
|
|193.00
|Month Low/High
|173.05
|
|201.00
|YEAR Low/High
|173.05
|
|264.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.10
|
|325.00
Quick Links for International Travel House: