International Travel House Ltd.

BSE: 500213 Sector: Services
NSE: INTLTRAVHS ISIN Code: INE262B01016
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 174.00 -2.80
(-1.58%)
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan International Travel House Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 180.00
CLOSE 176.80
VOLUME 5994
52-Week high 264.20
52-Week low 173.05
P/E 16.16
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 139
Buy Price 173.60
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 178.45
Sell Qty 4.00

About International Travel House Ltd.

International Travel House Ltd

International Travel House, a part of ITC group is one of India's leading travel management company. It was originally incorporated as Indian Exploration Pvt Ltd in 1981 and acquired it's present name in 1992. It offers a range of services related to travel and tourism with offices in all the Indian metros plus Ahmedabad and Pune. The company's activities include international and domestic air ...> More

International Travel House Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   139
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.16
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   42.50
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.41
Book Value / Share () [*S] 202.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

International Travel House Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 49.91 49.95 -0.08
Other Income 1.01 0.92 9.78
Total Income 50.92 50.87 0.1
Total Expenses 46.67 43.27 7.86
Operating Profit 4.25 7.6 -44.08
Net Profit 0.89 2.77 -67.87
Equity Capital 7.99 7.99 -
> More on International Travel House Ltd Financials Results

International Travel House Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sayaji Inds. 512.45 0.00 161.93
Kesar Terminals 138.15 1.96 150.86
Jiya Eco-Product 129.90 3.14 139.25
Intl. Travel Hse 174.00 -1.58 139.03
Sanghvi Brands 126.65 4.97 131.97
Pressman Adv. 51.00 -2.58 119.85
Atlas Cycles 177.25 -1.31 115.21
> More on International Travel House Ltd Peer Group

International Travel House Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.72
> More on International Travel House Ltd Share Holding Pattern

International Travel House Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.86% NA -0.06% -0.91%
1 Month -10.65% NA -1.67% -0.87%
3 Month -19.85% NA 1.50% 0.95%
6 Month -24.54% NA 4.88% 4.32%
1 Year -6.88% NA 16.51% 16.09%
3 Year -31.98% NA 16.58% 18.35%

International Travel House Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 174.00
180.00
Week Low/High 173.05
193.00
Month Low/High 173.05
201.00
YEAR Low/High 173.05
264.00
All TIME Low/High 17.10
325.00

