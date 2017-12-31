Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 504786
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE155E01016
|BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|422.80
|
-6.15
(-1.43%)
|
OPEN
414.10
|
HIGH
440.00
|
LOW
414.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|414.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|428.95
|VOLUME
|1265
|52-Week high
|525.00
|52-Week low
|187.35
|P/E
|27.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|211
|Buy Price
|415.65
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|422.80
|Sell Qty
|12.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|211
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|414.10
|CLOSE
|428.95
|VOLUME
|1265
|52-Week high
|525.00
|52-Week low
|187.35
|P/E
|27.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|211
|Buy Price
|415.65
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|422.80
|Sell Qty
|12.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|211.40
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.
Investment & Precision Castings Limited (IPCL) is an investment casting foundry with machining facilities. The company is a pioneer in the Investment Casting business in India. It supplies its manufactured products to automotive industry, valve industry and other customers. The products supplied to automotive industry include transmission parts, pre-combustion chambers, clutch parts, parts for...> More
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|211
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.16
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Jul 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.29
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|124.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.39
Announcement
-
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR OCTOBER-DECEMEBR 2017 QUARTER (Q3) AND NINE MONTHS ENDED ON DECEMBER
-
Date Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Financial Results Of Oct-Dec 2017 Q3 Quarter And Informat
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter October-December 2017 Ended On 31.12.2017
-
UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR JULY-SEPTEMBER 2017 QUARTER.
-
Announcement Of Date Of Board Meeting For July-September 2017 Quarter (Q2) And Six Months Period End
-
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.82
|23.04
|25.09
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Total Income
|28.88
|23.1
|25.02
|Total Expenses
|22.49
|19.34
|16.29
|Operating Profit
|6.4
|3.75
|70.67
|Net Profit
|2.68
|0.99
|170.71
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jayaswal Neco
|9.40
|-2.99
|600.31
|Steelcast
|174.00
|0.06
|352.18
|PTC Inds.
|565.50
|-3.06
|296.32
|Inv.& Prec.Cast.
|422.80
|-1.43
|211.40
|Pradeep Metals
|101.55
|2.06
|175.38
|National Fitting
|203.00
|0.10
|168.90
|Metalyst Forg.
|32.00
|4.92
|139.36
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.11%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-9.65%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|-0.32%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|38.67%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|105.84%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|306.93%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.43%
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|414.10
|
|440.00
|Week Low/High
|414.10
|
|474.00
|Month Low/High
|414.10
|
|484.00
|YEAR Low/High
|187.35
|
|525.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.69
|
|525.00
Quick Links for Investment & Precision Castings:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices