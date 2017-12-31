JUST IN
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.

BSE: 504786 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE155E01016
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 422.80 -6.15
(-1.43%)
OPEN

414.10

 HIGH

440.00

 LOW

414.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Investment & Precision Castings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd

Investment & Precision Castings Limited (IPCL) is an investment casting foundry with machining facilities. The company is a pioneer in the Investment Casting business in India. It supplies its manufactured products to automotive industry, valve industry and other customers. The products supplied to automotive industry include transmission parts, pre-combustion chambers, clutch parts, parts for...> More

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   211
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.29
Book Value / Share () [*S] 124.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.82 23.04 25.09
Other Income 0.06 0.06 0
Total Income 28.88 23.1 25.02
Total Expenses 22.49 19.34 16.29
Operating Profit 6.4 3.75 70.67
Net Profit 2.68 0.99 170.71
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jayaswal Neco 9.40 -2.99 600.31
Steelcast 174.00 0.06 352.18
PTC Inds. 565.50 -3.06 296.32
Inv.& Prec.Cast. 422.80 -1.43 211.40
Pradeep Metals 101.55 2.06 175.38
National Fitting 203.00 0.10 168.90
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 139.36
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.17
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.11% NA 0.06% -0.84%
1 Month -9.65% NA -1.56% -0.81%
3 Month -0.32% NA 1.62% 1.02%
6 Month 38.67% NA 5.00% 4.39%
1 Year 105.84% NA 16.65% 16.17%
3 Year 306.93% NA 16.72% 18.43%

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 414.10
440.00
Week Low/High 414.10
474.00
Month Low/High 414.10
484.00
YEAR Low/High 187.35
525.00
All TIME Low/High 0.69
525.00

