JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Invicta Meditek Ltd

Invicta Meditek Ltd.

BSE: 523844 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE537B01011
BSE 15:11 | 09 Mar 3.99 0.19
(5.00%)
OPEN

3.99

 HIGH

3.99

 LOW

3.99
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Invicta Meditek Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.99
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 2300
52-Week high 4.34
52-Week low 2.93
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 3.99
CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 2300
52-Week high 4.34
52-Week low 2.93
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Invicta Meditek Ltd.

Invicta Meditek Ltd

Chaired by Dr L Prakash as CMD Innovation Medi Equip Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992.The company is mainly engaged in Manufacturing HIP Installation Components and Knee Installation Components.The company is planning to establish a network of marketing in the exports side....> More

Invicta Meditek Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Invicta Meditek Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 7.21 7.21 -
> More on Invicta Meditek Ltd Financials Results

Invicta Meditek Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shree Pacetronix 12.60 0.00 4.54
Raaj Medisafe 8.64 4.98 4.35
Advanced Micron. 5.99 2.04 3.16
Invicta Meditek 3.99 5.00 2.88
Shiva Medicare 12.34 -4.93 2.81
Dolphin Medical 1.14 -3.39 1.72
> More on Invicta Meditek Ltd Peer Group

Invicta Meditek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 37.63
> More on Invicta Meditek Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Invicta Meditek Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.25% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 9.32% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Invicta Meditek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.99
3.99
Week Low/High 3.80
4.00
Month Low/High 3.61
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.93
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
60.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Invicta Meditek: