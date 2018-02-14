Invicta Meditek Ltd.
|BSE: 523844
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE537B01011
|BSE 15:11 | 09 Mar
|3.99
|
0.19
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
3.99
|
HIGH
3.99
|
LOW
3.99
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Invicta Meditek Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.99
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|2300
|52-Week high
|4.34
|52-Week low
|2.93
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Invicta Meditek Ltd.
Chaired by Dr L Prakash as CMD Innovation Medi Equip Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992.The company is mainly engaged in Manufacturing HIP Installation Components and Knee Installation Components.The company is planning to establish a network of marketing in the exports side....> More
Invicta Meditek Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.54
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTORs COMPLIANT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
-
Revised Un-Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017 As Per Indian Accounting S
Invicta Meditek Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|7.21
|7.21
|-
Invicta Meditek Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shree Pacetronix
|12.60
|0.00
|4.54
|Raaj Medisafe
|8.64
|4.98
|4.35
|Advanced Micron.
|5.99
|2.04
|3.16
|Invicta Meditek
|3.99
|5.00
|2.88
|Shiva Medicare
|12.34
|-4.93
|2.81
|Dolphin Medical
|1.14
|-3.39
|1.72
Invicta Meditek Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Invicta Meditek Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.25%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|9.32%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Invicta Meditek Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.99
|
|3.99
|Week Low/High
|3.80
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.61
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.93
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|60.00
