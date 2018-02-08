IO System Ltd.
|BSE: 523752
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE502D01011
|BSE 15:14 | 03 Nov
|IO System Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|IO System Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.29
|VOLUME
|55000
|52-Week high
|4.69
|52-Week low
|3.13
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.13
|Sell Qty
|5000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About IO System Ltd.
Modi GBC, formerly GBC Hitech (India) and renamed GBC Modicorp Ltd., was incorporated in 1988 as a joint venture between General Binding Corporation (GBC), US, and the B K Modi group of India. GBC, US, holds a 31.33% stake in the company. The company manufactures punching and binding machines, laminators and shredders. Apart from this, it also trades in related supplies like binding covers, lamina...> More
IO System Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.99
Announcement
IO System Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.13
|0.15
|-13.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.13
|-0.15
|13.33
|Net Profit
|-0.26
|-0.26
|0
|Equity Capital
|16.9
|16.9
|-
IO System Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Taaza Intern.
|8.27
|-4.94
|6.00
|Brahma. Himghar
|4.08
|-4.90
|5.71
|RNB Industries
|10.45
|-3.24
|5.33
|IO System
|3.13
|-4.86
|5.29
|Karnimata Cold
|10.25
|6.66
|5.21
|Techtran Poly.
|3.43
|4.89
|5.16
|Neelkanth Rock
|9.31
|-5.00
|4.69
IO System Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IO System Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-12.81%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
IO System Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.13
|
|3.13
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.13
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.13
|YEAR Low/High
|3.13
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.44
|
|90.00
