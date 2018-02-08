JUST IN
IO System Ltd.

BSE: 523752 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE502D01011
BSE 15:14 | 03 Nov IO System Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan IO System Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.29
VOLUME 55000
52-Week high 4.69
52-Week low 3.13
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.13
Sell Qty 5000.00
About IO System Ltd.

IO System Ltd

Modi GBC, formerly GBC Hitech (India) and renamed GBC Modicorp Ltd., was incorporated in 1988 as a joint venture between General Binding Corporation (GBC), US, and the B K Modi group of India. GBC, US, holds a 31.33% stake in the company. The company manufactures punching and binding machines, laminators and shredders. Apart from this, it also trades in related supplies like binding covers, lamina...> More

IO System Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IO System Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.13 0.15 -13.33
Operating Profit -0.13 -0.15 13.33
Net Profit -0.26 -0.26 0
Equity Capital 16.9 16.9 -
IO System Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Taaza Intern. 8.27 -4.94 6.00
Brahma. Himghar 4.08 -4.90 5.71
RNB Industries 10.45 -3.24 5.33
IO System 3.13 -4.86 5.29
Karnimata Cold 10.25 6.66 5.21
Techtran Poly. 3.43 4.89 5.16
Neelkanth Rock 9.31 -5.00 4.69
IO System Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.24
IO System Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -12.81% NA 17.24% 19.01%

IO System Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.13
3.13
Week Low/High 0.00
3.13
Month Low/High 0.00
3.13
YEAR Low/High 3.13
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.44
90.00

