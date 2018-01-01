You are here » Home
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 524164
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: IOLCP
|ISIN Code: INE485C01011
|
BSE
15:41 | 12 Mar
|
76.60
|
1.85
(2.47%)
|
OPEN
76.80
|
HIGH
78.00
|
LOW
75.35
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
76.45
|
1.90
(2.55%)
|
OPEN
76.95
|
HIGH
77.50
|
LOW
75.15
About IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a leading organic chemicals manufacturer and supplier in India. The company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredient, organic chemicals and intermediates. The company was incorporated in the year 1986.
The company manufactures and supplies industrial chemicals and bulk drugs for use in various pharmaceutical applications. Their portfolio includes in...
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|262.68
|183.03
|43.52
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.31
|9.68
|Total Income
|263.02
|183.34
|43.46
|Total Expenses
|230.24
|157.61
|46.08
|Operating Profit
|32.78
|25.73
|27.4
|Net Profit
|8.8
|1.01
|771.29
|Equity Capital
|56.21
|56.21
| -
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.99%
|-2.30%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.77%
|-7.11%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.30%
|2.34%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|27.45%
|28.38%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-15.27%
|-17.08%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|124.30%
|106.62%
|17.24%
|19.01%
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|75.35
|
|78.00
|Week Low/High
|70.45
|
|79.00
|Month Low/High
|70.45
|
|93.00
|YEAR Low/High
|42.00
|
|94.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.33
|
|220.00
Quick Links for IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: