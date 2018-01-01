JUST IN
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 524164 Sector: Industrials
NSE: IOLCP ISIN Code: INE485C01011
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 76.60 1.85
(2.47%)
OPEN

76.80

 HIGH

78.00

 LOW

75.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 76.45 1.90
(2.55%)
OPEN

76.95

 HIGH

77.50

 LOW

75.15
OPEN 76.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 74.75
VOLUME 22580
52-Week high 94.20
52-Week low 42.00
P/E 24.32
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 431
Buy Price 76.60
Buy Qty 239.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a leading organic chemicals manufacturer and supplier in India. The company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredient, organic chemicals and intermediates. The company was incorporated in the year 1986. The company manufactures and supplies industrial chemicals and bulk drugs for use in various pharmaceutical applications.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   431
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 262.68 183.03 43.52
Other Income 0.34 0.31 9.68
Total Income 263.02 183.34 43.46
Total Expenses 230.24 157.61 46.08
Operating Profit 32.78 25.73 27.4
Net Profit 8.8 1.01 771.29
Equity Capital 56.21 56.21 -
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TGV Sraac 50.70 -2.22 465.53
DIC India 498.00 1.76 457.16
Bhageria Indust. 284.80 0.19 453.40
IOL Chemicals 76.60 2.47 430.57
Ganesh Benzopl. 82.25 -1.26 426.05
Vidhi Specialty 83.30 -0.72 415.67
Asahi Songwon 335.45 4.05 411.60
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.19
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 24.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.12
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.99% -2.30% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.77% -7.11% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.30% 2.34% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 27.45% 28.38% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -15.27% -17.08% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 124.30% 106.62% 17.24% 19.01%

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 75.35
78.00
Week Low/High 70.45
79.00
Month Low/High 70.45
93.00
YEAR Low/High 42.00
94.00
All TIME Low/High 0.33
220.00

