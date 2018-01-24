JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

BSE: 500214 Sector: Engineering
NSE: IONEXCHANG ISIN Code: INE570A01014
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 466.00 -0.05
(-0.01%)
OPEN

466.10

 HIGH

481.00

 LOW

457.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 466.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 466.05
VOLUME 3532
52-Week high 638.00
52-Week low 353.00
P/E 13.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 684
Buy Price 460.00
Buy Qty 120.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 3.00
OPEN 466.10
CLOSE 466.05
VOLUME 3532
52-Week high 638.00
52-Week low 353.00
P/E 13.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 684
Buy Price 460.00
Buy Qty 120.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 3.00

About Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, a leader in Indian water treatment Industry offers total water management solutions for Industry, Homes and Communities. It is one of the very few companies in the world with a range of technologies, products and services that cover the entire spectrum of water and waste-water treatment. A subsidiary of British Permutit till 1985, it became a wholly Indian company when Pe...> More

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   684
EPS - TTM () [*S] 34.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.88
Book Value / Share () [*S] 191.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 242.94 197.02 23.31
Other Income 5.94 5.29 12.29
Total Income 248.88 202.31 23.02
Total Expenses 228.59 186.81 22.36
Operating Profit 20.29 15.5 30.9
Net Profit 8.85 5.94 48.99
Equity Capital 14.67 14.67 -
> More on Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Financials Results

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Disa India 6300.00 1.61 913.50
Elecon Engg.Co 80.00 0.13 897.60
Sanghvi Movers 164.00 0.09 710.12
ION Exchange 466.00 -0.01 683.62
Windsor Machines 101.95 -2.07 662.17
Walchan. Inds. 158.25 -0.38 602.14
WPIL 550.00 0.33 537.35
> More on Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Peer Group

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.32
Insurance 1.13
Mutual Funds 3.60
Indian Public 43.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.51
> More on Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.98% NA -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -8.96% NA -1.66% -0.92%
3 Month -4.04% NA 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month -10.59% NA 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year 29.57% NA 16.53% 16.04%
3 Year 57.11% NA 16.59% 18.30%

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 457.00
481.00
Week Low/High 457.00
503.00
Month Low/High 457.00
525.00
YEAR Low/High 353.00
638.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
638.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ion Exchange (India):