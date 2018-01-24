You are here » Home
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 500214
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: IONEXCHANG
|ISIN Code: INE570A01014
BSE
LIVE
13:49 | 12 Mar
466.00
-0.05
(-0.01%)
OPEN
466.10
HIGH
481.00
LOW
457.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, a leader in Indian water treatment Industry offers total water management solutions for Industry, Homes and Communities. It is one of the very few companies in the world with a range of technologies, products and services that cover the entire spectrum of water and waste-water treatment. A subsidiary of British Permutit till 1985, it became a wholly Indian company when Pe...> More
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|242.94
|197.02
|23.31
|Other Income
|5.94
|5.29
|12.29
|Total Income
|248.88
|202.31
|23.02
|Total Expenses
|228.59
|186.81
|22.36
|Operating Profit
|20.29
|15.5
|30.9
|Net Profit
|8.85
|5.94
|48.99
|Equity Capital
|14.67
|14.67
| -
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.98%
|NA
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-8.96%
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-4.04%
|NA
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-10.59%
|NA
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|29.57%
|NA
|16.53%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|57.11%
|NA
|16.59%
|18.30%
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|457.00
|
|481.00
|Week Low/High
|457.00
|
|503.00
|Month Low/High
|457.00
|
|525.00
|YEAR Low/High
|353.00
|
|638.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|638.00
