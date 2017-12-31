IP Rings Ltd.
|BSE: 523638
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: IPRINGLTD
|ISIN Code: INE558A01019
|BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar
|163.70
|
-0.30
(-0.18%)
|
OPEN
163.75
|
HIGH
164.00
|
LOW
161.60
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 27 Jun
|IP Rings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|163.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|164.00
|VOLUME
|4387
|52-Week high
|278.80
|52-Week low
|120.50
|P/E
|27.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|208
|Buy Price
|163.70
|Buy Qty
|700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About IP Rings Ltd.
I P Rings Ltd., a part of Chennai based Amalgamation Group is into manufacture of piston rings. Nippon Piston Rings, Japan. is the collaborator of the company. IP Rings was incorporated in Jan.'91 and went public in May '92. The proceeds from this public issue is used to part-finance its project to manufacture piston rings in collaboration with Nippon Piston Rings, Japan. The company has an...> More
IP Rings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|208
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.98
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.37
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Jul 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|71.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.30
IP Rings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|48.31
|47.78
|1.11
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.18
|33.33
|Total Income
|48.55
|47.96
|1.23
|Total Expenses
|41.6
|46.14
|-9.84
|Operating Profit
|6.95
|1.82
|281.87
|Net Profit
|2.24
|-2.75
|181.45
|Equity Capital
|12.68
|7.04
|-
IP Rings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bimetal Bearings
|578.40
|0.94
|221.53
|Jay Ushin
|557.80
|-3.46
|215.31
|Sundaram Brake
|539.90
|1.68
|212.18
|IP Rings
|163.70
|-0.18
|207.57
|Triton Valves
|1848.30
|-1.60
|182.98
|Castex Tech
|4.56
|-0.22
|172.41
|Talbros Engg.
|304.95
|0.41
|154.91
IP Rings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IP Rings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.27%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-19.81%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-13.09%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|24.68%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|29.30%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|164.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
IP Rings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|161.60
|
|164.00
|Week Low/High
|161.60
|
|179.00
|Month Low/High
|161.60
|
|207.00
|YEAR Low/High
|120.50
|
|279.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.19
|
|279.00
