IP Rings Ltd.

BSE: 523638 Sector: Auto
NSE: IPRINGLTD ISIN Code: INE558A01019
BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar 163.70 -0.30
(-0.18%)
OPEN

163.75

 HIGH

164.00

 LOW

161.60
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 27 Jun IP Rings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About IP Rings Ltd.

IP Rings Ltd

I P Rings Ltd., a part of Chennai based Amalgamation Group is into manufacture of piston rings. Nippon Piston Rings, Japan. is the collaborator of the company. IP Rings was incorporated in Jan.'91 and went public in May '92. The proceeds from this public issue is used to part-finance its project to manufacture piston rings in collaboration with Nippon Piston Rings, Japan. The company has an...> More

IP Rings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   208
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.37
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 71.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IP Rings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 48.31 47.78 1.11
Other Income 0.24 0.18 33.33
Total Income 48.55 47.96 1.23
Total Expenses 41.6 46.14 -9.84
Operating Profit 6.95 1.82 281.87
Net Profit 2.24 -2.75 181.45
Equity Capital 12.68 7.04 -
IP Rings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bimetal Bearings 578.40 0.94 221.53
Jay Ushin 557.80 -3.46 215.31
Sundaram Brake 539.90 1.68 212.18
IP Rings 163.70 -0.18 207.57
Triton Valves 1848.30 -1.60 182.98
Castex Tech 4.56 -0.22 172.41
Talbros Engg. 304.95 0.41 154.91
IP Rings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.11
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.31
IP Rings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.27% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -19.81% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -13.09% NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month 24.68% NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year 29.30% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 164.76% NA 17.24% 19.04%

IP Rings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 161.60
164.00
Week Low/High 161.60
179.00
Month Low/High 161.60
207.00
YEAR Low/High 120.50
279.00
All TIME Low/High 15.19
279.00

