Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 524494
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: IPCALAB
|ISIN Code: INE571A01020
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|683.55
|
3.75
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
685.00
|
HIGH
686.00
|
LOW
677.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|683.80
|
4.00
(0.59%)
|
OPEN
686.40
|
HIGH
687.00
|
LOW
677.70
About Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Ipca Laboratories Limited (Ipca) was incorporated in 19th October of the year 1949 under the name of 'The Indian Pharmaceutical Combine Association Limited.' Ipca is a fully integrated, rapidly growing Indian pharmaceutical company with a strong thrust on exports. Ipca's APIs and Formulations produced at world class manufacturing facilities are approved by leading drug regulatory authorities inclu...> More
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8,626
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|17.92
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.14
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.15
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|200.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.40
News
Announcement
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|859.21
|750.21
|14.53
|Other Income
|10.97
|5.93
|84.99
|Total Income
|870.18
|756.14
|15.08
|Total Expenses
|698.01
|644.28
|8.34
|Operating Profit
|172.17
|111.86
|53.92
|Net Profit
|105.58
|41.38
|155.15
|Equity Capital
|25.24
|25.24
|-
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ERIS Lifescience
|816.00
|3.96
|11220.00
|Alembic Pharma
|541.05
|1.39
|10198.79
|Pfizer
|2188.40
|-0.24
|10011.93
|Ipca Labs.
|683.55
|0.55
|8626.40
|Wockhardt
|765.75
|2.18
|8472.26
|Strides Shasun
|667.25
|0.72
|5971.89
|FDC
|284.60
|1.23
|5060.19
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|09/03
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|666
|Details
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.14%
|-0.35%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|6.84%
|10.28%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|23.88%
|25.87%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|37.81%
|62.75%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|25.20%
|24.44%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-8.54%
|-3.83%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|677.10
|
|686.00
|Week Low/High
|650.00
|
|690.00
|Month Low/High
|597.10
|
|695.00
|YEAR Low/High
|400.00
|
|695.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.65
|
|907.00
