Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 524494 Sector: Health care
NSE: IPCALAB ISIN Code: INE571A01020
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 683.55 3.75
(0.55%)
OPEN

685.00

 HIGH

686.00

 LOW

677.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 683.80 4.00
(0.59%)
OPEN

686.40

 HIGH

687.00

 LOW

677.70
About Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Ipca Laboratories Limited (Ipca) was incorporated in 19th October of the year 1949 under the name of 'The Indian Pharmaceutical Combine Association Limited.' Ipca is a fully integrated, rapidly growing Indian pharmaceutical company with a strong thrust on exports. Ipca's APIs and Formulations produced at world class manufacturing facilities are approved by leading drug regulatory authorities inclu...

Ipca Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,626
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.14
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 200.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Ipca Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 859.21 750.21 14.53
Other Income 10.97 5.93 84.99
Total Income 870.18 756.14 15.08
Total Expenses 698.01 644.28 8.34
Operating Profit 172.17 111.86 53.92
Net Profit 105.58 41.38 155.15
Equity Capital 25.24 25.24 -
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ERIS Lifescience 816.00 3.96 11220.00
Alembic Pharma 541.05 1.39 10198.79
Pfizer 2188.40 -0.24 10011.93
Ipca Labs. 683.55 0.55 8626.40
Wockhardt 765.75 2.18 8472.26
Strides Shasun 667.25 0.72 5971.89
FDC 284.60 1.23 5060.19
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.13
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 13.89
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 23.22
Indian Public 10.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.97
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/03 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 666 PDF IconDetails
Ipca Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.14% -0.35% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 6.84% 10.28% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 23.88% 25.87% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 37.81% 62.75% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 25.20% 24.44% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -8.54% -3.83% 17.24% 19.01%

Ipca Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 677.10
686.00
Week Low/High 650.00
690.00
Month Low/High 597.10
695.00
YEAR Low/High 400.00
695.00
All TIME Low/High 5.65
907.00

Quick Links for Ipca Laboratories: