Iris Mediaworks Ltd.
|BSE: 531337
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE974C01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|23.45
|
-0.45
(-1.88%)
|
OPEN
23.45
|
HIGH
23.90
|
LOW
23.45
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Iris Mediaworks Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.90
|VOLUME
|50000
|52-Week high
|24.85
|52-Week low
|16.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|234
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|234
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Iris Mediaworks Ltd.
Iris Mediaworks Ltd. operates in the media and entertainment sector in India. It engages in producing, distributing, broadcasting, marketing, and recording television programs; and informing and entertaining through the medium of television. ris Mediaworks Ltd was established in the year 1992. The company was formerly known as Channel Guide India Ltd. and changed its name to Iris Mediaworks Lt...> More
Iris Mediaworks Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|234
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.79
Announcement
Iris Mediaworks Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.58
|23.71
|-68.03
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|7.58
|23.71
|-68.03
|Total Expenses
|7.42
|23.4
|-68.29
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|0.32
|-50
|Net Profit
|0.16
|0.18
|-11.11
|Equity Capital
|49.98
|49.98
|-
Iris Mediaworks Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Channel Nine
|19.50
|-1.76
|454.16
|Adlabs Entert.
|49.70
|-2.83
|437.66
|Raj Television
|53.55
|2.78
|278.03
|Iris Mediaworks
|23.45
|-1.88
|234.41
|Cineline India
|77.50
|-0.96
|217.00
|Nicco Parks
|39.90
|0.25
|186.73
|Tips Industries
|98.75
|-0.25
|151.68
Iris Mediaworks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Iris Mediaworks Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.29%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|17.84%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|29.56%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Iris Mediaworks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.45
|
|23.90
|Week Low/High
|23.10
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|23.10
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.55
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|124.00
Quick Links for Iris Mediaworks:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices