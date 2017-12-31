JUST IN
Iris Mediaworks Ltd.

BSE: 531337 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE974C01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 23.45 -0.45
(-1.88%)
OPEN

23.45

 HIGH

23.90

 LOW

23.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Iris Mediaworks Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Iris Mediaworks Ltd.

Iris Mediaworks Ltd

Iris Mediaworks Ltd. operates in the media and entertainment sector in India. It engages in producing, distributing, broadcasting, marketing, and recording television programs; and informing and entertaining through the medium of television. ris Mediaworks Ltd was established in the year 1992. The company was formerly known as Channel Guide India Ltd. and changed its name to Iris Mediaworks Lt...> More

Iris Mediaworks Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   234
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Iris Mediaworks Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.58 23.71 -68.03
Other Income -
Total Income 7.58 23.71 -68.03
Total Expenses 7.42 23.4 -68.29
Operating Profit 0.16 0.32 -50
Net Profit 0.16 0.18 -11.11
Equity Capital 49.98 49.98 -
Iris Mediaworks Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Channel Nine 19.50 -1.76 454.16
Adlabs Entert. 49.70 -2.83 437.66
Raj Television 53.55 2.78 278.03
Iris Mediaworks 23.45 -1.88 234.41
Cineline India 77.50 -0.96 217.00
Nicco Parks 39.90 0.25 186.73
Tips Industries 98.75 -0.25 151.68
Iris Mediaworks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.75
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 54.22
Iris Mediaworks Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.29% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.29% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 17.84% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 29.56% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Iris Mediaworks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.45
23.90
Week Low/High 23.10
24.00
Month Low/High 23.10
25.00
YEAR Low/High 16.55
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
124.00

