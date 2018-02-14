ISF Ltd.
|BSE: 526859
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE973B01026
|BSE 15:14 | 06 Mar
|0.42
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.42
|
HIGH
0.42
|
LOW
0.42
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ISF Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.42
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.42
|VOLUME
|811
|52-Week high
|0.53
|52-Week low
|0.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.44
|Buy Qty
|10489.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About ISF Ltd.
ISF Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988. The company provides leasing and hire purchase finance services in India. The company was formerly known as Inter State Finance Limited and changed its name to ISF Ltd in November 2009. ISF Ltd is based in New Delhi, India....> More
ISF Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.32
Announcement
ISF Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.29
|0.28
|3.57
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.29
|0.28
|3.57
|Total Expenses
|0.21
|0.13
|61.54
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|0.14
|-42.86
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|9.5
|9.5
|-
ISF Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|K Z Leasing
|13.28
|4.98
|4.04
|Helpage Finlease
|12.50
|25.00
|4.03
|Thirdwave Fin.
|18.15
|4.91
|4.01
|ISF
|0.42
|0.00
|3.99
|Franklin Indust.
|11.00
|0.92
|3.98
|Anjani Finance
|3.88
|-4.90
|3.93
|Nikki Glob.Fin.
|11.31
|-1.99
|3.87
ISF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ISF Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-20.75%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
ISF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.42
|
|0.42
|Week Low/High
|0.42
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.42
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.40
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|10.00
Quick Links for ISF:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices