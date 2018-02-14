JUST IN
ISF Ltd.

BSE: 526859 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE973B01026
BSE 15:14 | 06 Mar 0.42 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.42

 HIGH

0.42

 LOW

0.42
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan ISF Ltd Not listed in NSE
About ISF Ltd.

ISF Ltd

ISF Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988. The company provides leasing and hire purchase finance services in India. The company was formerly known as Inter State Finance Limited and changed its name to ISF Ltd in November 2009. ISF Ltd is based in New Delhi, India....> More

ISF Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ISF Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.29 0.28 3.57
Other Income -
Total Income 0.29 0.28 3.57
Total Expenses 0.21 0.13 61.54
Operating Profit 0.08 0.14 -42.86
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 9.5 9.5 -
ISF Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
K Z Leasing 13.28 4.98 4.04
Helpage Finlease 12.50 25.00 4.03
Thirdwave Fin. 18.15 4.91 4.01
ISF 0.42 0.00 3.99
Franklin Indust. 11.00 0.92 3.98
Anjani Finance 3.88 -4.90 3.93
Nikki Glob.Fin. 11.31 -1.99 3.87
ISF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.76
ISF Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -20.75% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

ISF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.42
0.42
Week Low/High 0.42
0.00
Month Low/High 0.42
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.40
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
10.00

