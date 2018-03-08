JUST IN
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 531109 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE561M01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 44.85 -0.25
(-0.55%)
OPEN

45.35

 HIGH

45.90

 LOW

44.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd.

Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd

Ishan dyes and Chemicals Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. In a short span, since it actually started its production in the Nov. 1995, Ishan has embedded an impeccable impression in the global Pigment and Chemical market with its superior quality products. Tney have clinched a vast base of customers to whom we export wide range of phthalocyanine blue pigments for plastics, waterbase & off...> More

Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   51
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 08 Mar 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.92
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.98 15.25 24.46
Other Income 0.83 0.08 937.5
Total Income 19.8 15.33 29.16
Total Expenses 18.11 13.28 36.37
Operating Profit 1.69 2.05 -17.56
Net Profit 0.9 1.22 -26.23
Equity Capital 11.26 7.51 -
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Omkar Spl.Chem. 29.00 -7.64 59.68
Indokem 24.45 9.40 59.49
Padmanabh Inds. 90.00 -0.55 54.72
Ishan Dyes & Ch. 44.85 -0.55 50.50
Ashok Alco-Chem 103.65 3.44 47.68
POCL Enterprises 80.00 3.29 44.64
Vivid Global 45.55 -2.67 41.54
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.52
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.55% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.75% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.42% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.19% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 2.51% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 344.06% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 44.70
45.90
Week Low/High 44.70
49.00
Month Low/High 44.70
53.00
YEAR Low/High 40.00
80.00
All TIME Low/High 3.33
80.00

