Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 531109
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE561M01018
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
44.85
|
-0.25
(-0.55%)
|
OPEN
45.35
|
HIGH
45.90
|
LOW
44.70
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd.
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd
Ishan dyes and Chemicals Limited was incorporated in the year 1993. In a short span, since it actually started its production in the Nov. 1995, Ishan has embedded an impeccable impression in the global Pigment and Chemical market with its superior quality products. Tney have clinched a vast base of customers to whom we export wide range of phthalocyanine blue pigments for plastics, waterbase & off...> More
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.98
|15.25
|24.46
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.08
|937.5
|Total Income
|19.8
|15.33
|29.16
|Total Expenses
|18.11
|13.28
|36.37
|Operating Profit
|1.69
|2.05
|-17.56
|Net Profit
|0.9
|1.22
|-26.23
|Equity Capital
|11.26
|7.51
| -
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.55%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.75%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.42%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.19%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|2.51%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|344.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ishan Dyes & chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|44.70
|
|45.90
|Week Low/High
|44.70
|
|49.00
|Month Low/High
|44.70
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.00
|
|80.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.33
|
|80.00
