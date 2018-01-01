JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524400 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE806D01016
BSE 14:56 | 12 Mar 22.00 0.85
(4.02%)
OPEN

22.00

 HIGH

22.00

 LOW

22.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.15
VOLUME 9
52-Week high 27.00
52-Week low 14.90
P/E 29.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 22.00
Sell Qty 191.00
OPEN 22.00
CLOSE 21.15
VOLUME 9
52-Week high 27.00
52-Week low 14.90
P/E 29.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 22.00
Sell Qty 191.00

About Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd

Ishita Drugs & Industries was incorporated in Feb.'92 by Jagdish Agarwal. The company set up a project to manufacture bulk drugs at Sanand, in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat with an installed capacity of 408 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Jan.'95. Recession in some international markets and intense dumping of the Chinese exporters of the bulk drugs originally planned in the product ...> More

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.14 1.73 -34.1
Other Income 0.04 0.01 300
Total Income 1.18 1.73 -31.79
Total Expenses 1.07 1.61 -33.54
Operating Profit 0.11 0.12 -8.33
Net Profit 0.06 0.06 0
Equity Capital 2.99 2.99 -
> More on Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
S S Organics 8.00 -4.76 8.16
Beryl Drugs 13.26 -3.56 6.72
Senbo Inds. 6.10 -4.69 6.71
Ishita Drugs 22.00 4.02 6.58
Elder Projects 20.15 0.00 6.51
Unjha Formul. 13.99 1.38 6.27
Colinz Labs 13.26 -4.95 6.06
> More on Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.63
> More on Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.04% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.51% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 16.09% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.00
22.00
Week Low/High 19.15
23.00
Month Low/High 19.15
23.00
YEAR Low/High 14.90
27.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
80.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ishita Drugs & Industries: