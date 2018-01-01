You are here » Home
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524400
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE806D01016
|
BSE
14:56 | 12 Mar
|
22.00
|
0.85
(4.02%)
|
OPEN
22.00
|
HIGH
22.00
|
LOW
22.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.15
|VOLUME
|9
|52-Week high
|27.00
|52-Week low
|14.90
|P/E
|29.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|22.00
|Sell Qty
|191.00
|OPEN
|22.00
|CLOSE
|21.15
|VOLUME
|9
|52-Week high
|27.00
|52-Week low
|14.90
|P/E
|29.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|22.00
|Sell Qty
|191.00
About Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd
Ishita Drugs & Industries was incorporated in Feb.'92 by Jagdish Agarwal. The company set up a project to manufacture bulk drugs at Sanand, in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat with an installed capacity of 408 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Jan.'95.
Recession in some international markets and intense dumping of the Chinese exporters of the bulk drugs originally planned in the product ...> More
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.14
|1.73
|-34.1
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Total Income
|1.18
|1.73
|-31.79
|Total Expenses
|1.07
|1.61
|-33.54
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|0.12
|-8.33
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Equity Capital
|2.99
|2.99
| -
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.04%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.51%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|16.09%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.00
|
|22.00
|Week Low/High
|19.15
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|19.15
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.90
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|80.00
Quick Links for Ishita Drugs & Industries: