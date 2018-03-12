JUST IN
ISL Consulting Ltd.

BSE: 511609 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE569B01014
BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 20.20 0.95
(4.94%)
OPEN

19.55

 HIGH

20.20

 LOW

19.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan ISL Consulting Ltd Not listed in NSE
About ISL Consulting Ltd.

ISL Consulting Ltd

ISL Consulting Ltd was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is the member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX India) and licensed by Future Markets Commission (FMC)....> More

ISL Consulting Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

ISL Consulting Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.88 5.96 65.77
Other Income 0.08 0.19 -57.89
Total Income 9.96 6.15 61.95
Total Expenses 8.74 6.29 38.95
Operating Profit 1.23 -0.14 978.57
Net Profit 1.22 -0.16 862.5
Equity Capital 12 12 -
> More on ISL Consulting Ltd Financials Results

ISL Consulting Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Purshottam Inves 38.95 -4.88 24.46
Roselabs Fin. 24.40 4.95 24.40
Zenith Capitals 127.00 -0.31 24.38
ISL Consulting 20.20 4.94 24.24
Sharp Investment 1.00 0.00 24.21
AD Manum Finance 32.00 -2.44 24.00
Innovassynth Inv 9.85 0.92 23.92
> More on ISL Consulting Ltd Peer Group

ISL Consulting Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.07
> More on ISL Consulting Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ISL Consulting Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.75% NA 0.57% -0.57%
1 Month 5.48% NA -1.05% -0.53%
3 Month NA NA 2.14% 1.30%
6 Month 3.59% NA 5.54% 4.67%
1 Year -39.06% NA 17.25% 16.49%
3 Year -26.28% NA 17.32% 18.76%

ISL Consulting Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.00
20.20
Week Low/High 19.00
21.00
Month Low/High 18.35
21.00
YEAR Low/High 17.55
35.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
35.00

