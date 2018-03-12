ISL Consulting Ltd.
|BSE: 511609
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE569B01014
|BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar
|20.20
|
0.95
(4.94%)
|
OPEN
19.55
|
HIGH
20.20
|
LOW
19.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ISL Consulting Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.25
|VOLUME
|81827
|52-Week high
|35.30
|52-Week low
|17.55
|P/E
|15.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|20.20
|Buy Qty
|11578.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About ISL Consulting Ltd.
ISL Consulting Ltd was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is the member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX India) and licensed by Future Markets Commission (FMC)....> More
ISL Consulting Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.28
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.78
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.08
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
ISL Consulting Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.88
|5.96
|65.77
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.19
|-57.89
|Total Income
|9.96
|6.15
|61.95
|Total Expenses
|8.74
|6.29
|38.95
|Operating Profit
|1.23
|-0.14
|978.57
|Net Profit
|1.22
|-0.16
|862.5
|Equity Capital
|12
|12
|-
ISL Consulting Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Purshottam Inves
|38.95
|-4.88
|24.46
|Roselabs Fin.
|24.40
|4.95
|24.40
|Zenith Capitals
|127.00
|-0.31
|24.38
|ISL Consulting
|20.20
|4.94
|24.24
|Sharp Investment
|1.00
|0.00
|24.21
|AD Manum Finance
|32.00
|-2.44
|24.00
|Innovassynth Inv
|9.85
|0.92
|23.92
ISL Consulting Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ISL Consulting Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.75%
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.57%
|1 Month
|5.48%
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.53%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.14%
|1.30%
|6 Month
|3.59%
|NA
|5.54%
|4.67%
|1 Year
|-39.06%
|NA
|17.25%
|16.49%
|3 Year
|-26.28%
|NA
|17.32%
|18.76%
ISL Consulting Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.00
|
|20.20
|Week Low/High
|19.00
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|18.35
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.55
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|35.00
