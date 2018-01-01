JUST IN
ISMT Ltd.

BSE: 532479 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: ISMTLTD ISIN Code: INE732F01019
OPEN 11.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.79
VOLUME 23986
52-Week high 19.65
52-Week low 9.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 164
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 11.45
CLOSE 11.79
VOLUME 23986
52-Week high 19.65
52-Week low 9.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 164
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About ISMT Ltd.

ISMT Ltd

The largest integrated manufacturer of precision seamless tubes, tubular components, and steels in the Asia Pacific Region (erstwhile The Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Limited) ISMT Limited was incorporated in the year 1989 by a group of technocrats to produce specialized seamless tubes in India. ISMT is QS 9000 and ISO 9002 approved and also ISO/TS16949: 2002, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 certified compa...> More

ISMT Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   164
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -46.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ISMT Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 338.26 283.61 19.27
Other Income 3.08 1.29 138.76
Total Income 342.05 284.9 20.06
Total Expenses 321.04 270.93 18.5
Operating Profit 21.01 13.97 50.39
Net Profit -63.26 -70.78 10.62
Equity Capital 73.25 73.25 -
ISMT Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alliance Integ. 164.90 0.00 191.45
Manaksia Steels 27.95 -2.44 183.07
Electrotherm(I) 136.40 0.66 173.77
ISMT 11.21 -4.92 164.23
Oil Country 37.05 -1.72 164.09
MSP Steel & Pow. 18.25 0.27 160.78
JTL Infra 160.00 0.00 160.16
ISMT Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.59
Banks/FIs 1.36
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 24.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.93
ISMT Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.03% -16.17% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -26.01% -24.41% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -27.58% -29.21% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.80% 2.29% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -12.15% -12.89% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 8.41% 0.00% 17.24% 19.01%

ISMT Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.21
12.00
Week Low/High 11.10
14.00
Month Low/High 11.10
16.00
YEAR Low/High 9.05
20.00
All TIME Low/High 2.71
140.00

