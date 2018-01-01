ISMT Ltd.
|BSE: 532479
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: ISMTLTD
|ISIN Code: INE732F01019
|BSE 15:56 | 12 Mar
|11.21
|
-0.58
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
11.45
|
HIGH
12.00
|
LOW
11.21
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|11.15
|
-0.55
(-4.70%)
|
OPEN
11.65
|
HIGH
12.05
|
LOW
11.15
About ISMT Ltd.
The largest integrated manufacturer of precision seamless tubes, tubular components, and steels in the Asia Pacific Region (erstwhile The Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Limited) ISMT Limited was incorporated in the year 1989 by a group of technocrats to produce specialized seamless tubes in India. ISMT is QS 9000 and ISO 9002 approved and also ISO/TS16949: 2002, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 certified compa...> More
ISMT Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|164
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-46.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.24
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting On February 28 2018 And Closer Of Trading Window
ISMT Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|338.26
|283.61
|19.27
|Other Income
|3.08
|1.29
|138.76
|Total Income
|342.05
|284.9
|20.06
|Total Expenses
|321.04
|270.93
|18.5
|Operating Profit
|21.01
|13.97
|50.39
|Net Profit
|-63.26
|-70.78
|10.62
|Equity Capital
|73.25
|73.25
|-
ISMT Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Alliance Integ.
|164.90
|0.00
|191.45
|Manaksia Steels
|27.95
|-2.44
|183.07
|Electrotherm(I)
|136.40
|0.66
|173.77
|ISMT
|11.21
|-4.92
|164.23
|Oil Country
|37.05
|-1.72
|164.09
|MSP Steel & Pow.
|18.25
|0.27
|160.78
|JTL Infra
|160.00
|0.00
|160.16
ISMT Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ISMT Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.03%
|-16.17%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-26.01%
|-24.41%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-27.58%
|-29.21%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.80%
|2.29%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-12.15%
|-12.89%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|8.41%
|0.00%
|17.24%
|19.01%
ISMT Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.21
|
|12.00
|Week Low/High
|11.10
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|11.10
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.05
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.71
|
|140.00
