IST Ltd.
|BSE: 508807
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE684B01011
|BSE LIVE 14:42 | 12 Mar
|950.00
|
8.70
(0.92%)
|
OPEN
950.25
|
HIGH
979.00
|
LOW
900.10
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|IST Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|950.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|941.30
|VOLUME
|142
|52-Week high
|1588.00
|52-Week low
|730.00
|P/E
|54.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|554
|Buy Price
|950.00
|Buy Qty
|87.00
|Sell Price
|959.90
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|54.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|554
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|950.25
|CLOSE
|941.30
|VOLUME
|142
|52-Week high
|1588.00
|52-Week low
|730.00
|P/E
|54.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|554
|Buy Price
|950.00
|Buy Qty
|87.00
|Sell Price
|959.90
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|54.22
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|553.85
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About IST Ltd.
IST Ltd, an Indian based company was incorporated in the year 1975. The company is engaged in the manufacture of precision turned, milled, drilled components and stampings for the industries, such as auto component industry, white goods industry, consumer goods industry, and dental and orthopeadic implants. The company is having one subsidiary company namely Gurgaon Infospace Limited. The compa...> More
IST Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|554
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|17.52
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|54.22
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|293.33
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.24
IST Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.16
|5.22
|-1.15
|Other Income
|2.57
|1.92
|33.85
|Total Income
|7.73
|7.13
|8.42
|Total Expenses
|4.37
|4.66
|-6.22
|Operating Profit
|3.37
|2.48
|35.89
|Net Profit
|2.37
|1.24
|91.13
|Equity Capital
|5.85
|5.85
|-
IST Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Enkei Wheels
|378.50
|0.20
|583.65
|Bharat Seats
|185.00
|0.35
|580.90
|Ucal Fuel Sys.
|251.40
|-0.53
|555.85
|IST
|950.00
|0.92
|553.85
|Menon Bearings
|97.60
|-0.26
|546.56
|ABC Bearings
|428.00
|0.47
|494.34
|Rane Engine Val.
|514.80
|0.07
|345.95
IST Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IST Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.32%
|NA
|0.24%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|-16.67%
|NA
|-1.38%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|-21.81%
|NA
|1.81%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|-2.45%
|NA
|5.19%
|4.44%
|1 Year
|20.25%
|NA
|16.87%
|16.23%
|3 Year
|107.88%
|NA
|16.93%
|18.49%
IST Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|900.10
|
|979.00
|Week Low/High
|900.10
|
|1070.00
|Month Low/High
|900.10
|
|1194.00
|YEAR Low/High
|730.00
|
|1588.00
|All TIME Low/High
|42.00
|
|1588.00
Quick Links for IST:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices