IST Ltd.

BSE: 508807 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE684B01011
BSE LIVE 14:42 | 12 Mar 950.00 8.70
(0.92%)
OPEN

950.25

 HIGH

979.00

 LOW

900.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan IST Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 950.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 941.30
VOLUME 142
52-Week high 1588.00
52-Week low 730.00
P/E 54.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 554
Buy Price 950.00
Buy Qty 87.00
Sell Price 959.90
Sell Qty 2.00
About IST Ltd.

IST Ltd

IST Ltd, an Indian based company was incorporated in the year 1975. The company is engaged in the manufacture of precision turned, milled, drilled components and stampings for the industries, such as auto component industry, white goods industry, consumer goods industry, and dental and orthopeadic implants. The company is having one subsidiary company namely Gurgaon Infospace Limited.

IST Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   554
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.52
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 54.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 293.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IST Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.16 5.22 -1.15
Other Income 2.57 1.92 33.85
Total Income 7.73 7.13 8.42
Total Expenses 4.37 4.66 -6.22
Operating Profit 3.37 2.48 35.89
Net Profit 2.37 1.24 91.13
Equity Capital 5.85 5.85 -
IST Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Enkei Wheels 378.50 0.20 583.65
Bharat Seats 185.00 0.35 580.90
Ucal Fuel Sys. 251.40 -0.53 555.85
IST 950.00 0.92 553.85
Menon Bearings 97.60 -0.26 546.56
ABC Bearings 428.00 0.47 494.34
Rane Engine Val. 514.80 0.07 345.95
IST Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.38
IST Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.32% NA 0.24% -0.79%
1 Month -16.67% NA -1.38% -0.76%
3 Month -21.81% NA 1.81% 1.07%
6 Month -2.45% NA 5.19% 4.44%
1 Year 20.25% NA 16.87% 16.23%
3 Year 107.88% NA 16.93% 18.49%

IST Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 900.10
979.00
Week Low/High 900.10
1070.00
Month Low/High 900.10
1194.00
YEAR Low/High 730.00
1588.00
All TIME Low/High 42.00
1588.00

