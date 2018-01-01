iStreet Network Ltd.
|BSE: 524622
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE532B01020
|BSE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|5.35
|
0.25
(4.90%)
|
OPEN
5.35
|
HIGH
5.35
|
LOW
5.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|iStreet Network Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.10
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|19.70
|52-Week low
|2.93
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.35
|Sell Qty
|490.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About iStreet Network Ltd.
The Company was incorporated on 26th June, 1986 as a private limited Company as Principle Marketing Group Pvt.Ltd vide Certificate of Incorporation No.40232 of 1986 dated 26th June, 1986 issued by Addl. Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, and subsequently the Company became a deemed Public Company on 10th March 1992 as a result of acquiring more than 25% of the share of a public limited Company. ...> More
iStreet Network Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|4
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-7.75
Announcement
-
-
Corrigendum To Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th Feb 2018
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Financial Result For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
iStreet Network Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.59
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|3.59
|-99.44
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|4.68
|-98.29
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-1.09
|94.5
|Net Profit
|-0.1
|-1.13
|91.15
|Equity Capital
|8.52
|8.44
|-
iStreet Network Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Olympia Inds
|136.80
|-5.00
|82.35
|iStreet Network
|5.35
|4.90
|11.40
|JLA Infraville
|3.44
|9.90
|2.23
|Citizen Infoline
|3.80
|-5.00
|2.05
iStreet Network Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
iStreet Network Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.64%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|34.09%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-67.67%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-89.94%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
iStreet Network Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.35
|
|5.35
|Week Low/High
|4.88
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|3.76
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.93
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|103.00
Quick Links for iStreet Network:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices