iStreet Network Ltd.

BSE: 524622 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE532B01020
BSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 5.35 0.25
(4.90%)
OPEN

5.35

 HIGH

5.35

 LOW

5.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan iStreet Network Ltd Not listed in NSE
About iStreet Network Ltd.

iStreet Network Ltd

The Company was incorporated on 26th June, 1986 as a private limited Company as Principle Marketing Group Pvt.Ltd vide Certificate of Incorporation No.40232 of 1986 dated 26th June, 1986 issued by Addl. Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, and subsequently the Company became a deemed Public Company on 10th March 1992 as a result of acquiring more than 25% of the share of a public limited Company. ...> More

iStreet Network Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   4
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] -7.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

iStreet Network Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.59 -
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.02 3.59 -99.44
Total Expenses 0.08 4.68 -98.29
Operating Profit -0.06 -1.09 94.5
Net Profit -0.1 -1.13 91.15
Equity Capital 8.52 8.44 -
iStreet Network Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Olympia Inds 136.80 -5.00 82.35
iStreet Network 5.35 4.90 11.40
JLA Infraville 3.44 9.90 2.23
Citizen Infoline 3.80 -5.00 2.05
iStreet Network Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.07
iStreet Network Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.64% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 34.09% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -67.67% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -89.94% NA 17.24% 19.01%

iStreet Network Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.35
5.35
Week Low/High 4.88
6.00
Month Low/High 3.76
6.00
YEAR Low/High 2.93
20.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
103.00

