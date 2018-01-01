You are here » Home
ITD Cementation India Ltd.
|BSE: 509496
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: ITDCEM
|ISIN Code: INE686A01026
|
BSE
LIVE
14:54 | 12 Mar
|
168.00
|
-0.25
(-0.15%)
|
OPEN
170.20
|
HIGH
170.20
|
LOW
162.90
|
NSE
LIVE
14:42 | 12 Mar
|
168.00
|
-0.45
(-0.27%)
|
OPEN
171.75
|
HIGH
171.75
|
LOW
162.25
About ITD Cementation India Ltd.
ITD Cementation India Ltd
Formed as Cemindia Company, a FERA company, to take over the Indian branch of the Cementation Company, UK, with its main activity being construction contracts, the company offered specialised services like piling, diaphragm walling, ground treatment, tube leading, soil investigation, mine development, etc. The company, which continues to be a subsidiary of the Cementation Company, UK, which holds ...> More
ITD Cementation India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
ITD Cementation India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on ITD Cementation India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|574.91
|682.68
|-15.79
|Other Income
|15.94
|12.51
|27.42
|Total Income
|590.85
|695.19
|-15.01
|Total Expenses
|518.19
|641.46
|-19.22
|Operating Profit
|72.66
|53.73
|35.23
|Net Profit
|17.66
|11.97
|47.54
|Equity Capital
|15.52
|15.52
| -
ITD Cementation India Ltd - Peer Group
ITD Cementation India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
ITD Cementation India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.86%
|-7.05%
|0.30%
|-0.71%
|1 Month
|-11.60%
|-10.30%
|-1.32%
|-0.68%
|3 Month
|-17.00%
|-19.77%
|1.86%
|1.15%
|6 Month
|-0.94%
|-2.92%
|5.25%
|4.52%
|1 Year
|10.56%
|9.88%
|16.93%
|16.32%
|3 Year
|123.32%
|122.40%
|17.00%
|18.58%
ITD Cementation India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|162.90
|
|170.20
|Week Low/High
|162.90
|
|184.00
|Month Low/High
|162.90
|
|195.00
|YEAR Low/High
|146.55
|
|235.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.61
|
|235.00
Quick Links for ITD Cementation India: