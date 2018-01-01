ITD Cementation India Ltd

Formed as Cemindia Company, a FERA company, to take over the Indian branch of the Cementation Company, UK, with its main activity being construction contracts, the company offered specialised services like piling, diaphragm walling, ground treatment, tube leading, soil investigation, mine development, etc. The company, which continues to be a subsidiary of the Cementation Company, UK, which holds ...> More