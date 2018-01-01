JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » ITD Cementation India Ltd

ITD Cementation India Ltd.

BSE: 509496 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: ITDCEM ISIN Code: INE686A01026
BSE LIVE 14:54 | 12 Mar 168.00 -0.25
(-0.15%)
OPEN

170.20

 HIGH

170.20

 LOW

162.90
NSE LIVE 14:42 | 12 Mar 168.00 -0.45
(-0.27%)
OPEN

171.75

 HIGH

171.75

 LOW

162.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 170.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 168.25
VOLUME 14894
52-Week high 234.90
52-Week low 146.55
P/E 30.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,886
Buy Price 167.50
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 168.00
Sell Qty 115.00
OPEN 170.20
CLOSE 168.25
VOLUME 14894
52-Week high 234.90
52-Week low 146.55
P/E 30.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,886
Buy Price 167.50
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 168.00
Sell Qty 115.00

About ITD Cementation India Ltd.

ITD Cementation India Ltd

Formed as Cemindia Company, a FERA company, to take over the Indian branch of the Cementation Company, UK, with its main activity being construction contracts, the company offered specialised services like piling, diaphragm walling, ground treatment, tube leading, soil investigation, mine development, etc. The company, which continues to be a subsidiary of the Cementation Company, UK, which holds ...> More

ITD Cementation India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,886
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.49
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 55.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ITD Cementation India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 574.91 682.68 -15.79
Other Income 15.94 12.51 27.42
Total Income 590.85 695.19 -15.01
Total Expenses 518.19 641.46 -19.22
Operating Profit 72.66 53.73 35.23
Net Profit 17.66 11.97 47.54
Equity Capital 15.52 15.52 -
> More on ITD Cementation India Ltd Financials Results

ITD Cementation India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JP Associates 14.65 5.02 3563.54
Gayatri Projects 200.00 -0.67 3545.00
Hind.Construct. 31.15 0.32 3163.28
ITD Cem 168.00 -0.15 2886.24
Simplex Infra 544.90 -3.56 2694.53
Welspun Enterp 159.80 3.06 2361.36
Mahindra Life. 445.00 3.18 2284.19
> More on ITD Cementation India Ltd Peer Group

ITD Cementation India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.63
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 3.09
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 28.63
Indian Public 17.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.09
> More on ITD Cementation India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ITD Cementation India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.86% -7.05% 0.30% -0.71%
1 Month -11.60% -10.30% -1.32% -0.68%
3 Month -17.00% -19.77% 1.86% 1.15%
6 Month -0.94% -2.92% 5.25% 4.52%
1 Year 10.56% 9.88% 16.93% 16.32%
3 Year 123.32% 122.40% 17.00% 18.58%

ITD Cementation India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 162.90
170.20
Week Low/High 162.90
184.00
Month Low/High 162.90
195.00
YEAR Low/High 146.55
235.00
All TIME Low/High 2.61
235.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for ITD Cementation India: