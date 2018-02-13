ITI Ltd.
|BSE: 523610
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: ITI
|ISIN Code: INE248A01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|111.25
|
-0.15
(-0.13%)
|
OPEN
112.60
|
HIGH
113.30
|
LOW
110.50
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|110.50
|
-0.75
(-0.67%)
|
OPEN
114.00
|
HIGH
114.00
|
LOW
110.15
About ITI Ltd.
ITI Ltd is a Government of India undertaking enterprises. The company offers complete range of telecom products and total solutions covering the whole spectrum of Switching, Transmission, Access and Subscriber Premises equipment. They manufacture mobile infrastructure equipment based on global system for mobile (GSM) technology and code division multiple access (CDMA) technologies. The company ...> More
ITI Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,343
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.61
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-12.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-8.57
News
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
-
-
Board Meeting On 13.02.2018 Interalia To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
ITI Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|250.97
|221.25
|13.43
|Other Income
|106.08
|-1.19
|9014.29
|Total Income
|357.05
|220.06
|62.25
|Total Expenses
|238.47
|251.73
|-5.27
|Operating Profit
|118.58
|-31.67
|474.42
|Net Profit
|76.24
|-69.97
|208.96
|Equity Capital
|660
|480
|-
ITI Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bharti Infra.
|338.35
|1.33
|62581.55
|ITI
|111.25
|-0.13
|7342.50
|GTL Infra.
|2.80
|-9.97
|3395.08
|H F C L
|27.10
|3.24
|3358.77
|Goldst.Infratec.
|196.35
|-0.36
|985.19
ITI Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ITI Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|09/12
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|45
|Details
ITI Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|-8.26%
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-5.00%
|5.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-17.32%
|-19.20%
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|11.25%
|12.81%
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|126.58%
|120.78%
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|355.01%
|313.86%
|17.24%
|19.03%
ITI Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|110.50
|
|113.30
|Week Low/High
|107.00
|
|120.00
|Month Low/High
|106.00
|
|132.00
|YEAR Low/High
|42.50
|
|165.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.50
|
|275.00
