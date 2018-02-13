JUST IN
ITI Ltd.

BSE: 523610 Sector: Telecom
NSE: ITI ISIN Code: INE248A01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 111.25 -0.15
(-0.13%)
OPEN

112.60

 HIGH

113.30

 LOW

110.50
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 110.50 -0.75
(-0.67%)
OPEN

114.00

 HIGH

114.00

 LOW

110.15
About ITI Ltd.

ITI Ltd

ITI Ltd is a Government of India undertaking enterprises. The company offers complete range of telecom products and total solutions covering the whole spectrum of Switching, Transmission, Access and Subscriber Premises equipment. They manufacture mobile infrastructure equipment based on global system for mobile (GSM) technology and code division multiple access (CDMA) technologies. The company ...> More

ITI Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,343
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -12.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] -8.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

ITI Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 250.97 221.25 13.43
Other Income 106.08 -1.19 9014.29
Total Income 357.05 220.06 62.25
Total Expenses 238.47 251.73 -5.27
Operating Profit 118.58 -31.67 474.42
Net Profit 76.24 -69.97 208.96
Equity Capital 660 480 -
ITI Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharti Infra. 338.35 1.33 62581.55
ITI 111.25 -0.13 7342.50
GTL Infra. 2.80 -9.97 3395.08
H F C L 27.10 3.24 3358.77
Goldst.Infratec. 196.35 -0.36 985.19
ITI Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 92.63
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 2.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.49
ITI Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/12 Dynamic Levels Buy 45 PDF IconDetails
ITI Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.55% -8.26% 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -5.00% 5.54% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -17.32% -19.20% 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 11.25% 12.81% 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 126.58% 120.78% 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 355.01% 313.86% 17.24% 19.03%

ITI Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 110.50
113.30
Week Low/High 107.00
120.00
Month Low/High 106.00
132.00
YEAR Low/High 42.50
165.00
All TIME Low/High 6.50
275.00

