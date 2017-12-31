JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » ITL Industries Ltd

ITL Industries Ltd.

BSE: 522183 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE478D01014
BSE 15:53 | 12 Mar 270.50 7.05
(2.68%)
OPEN

262.00

 HIGH

277.00

 LOW

262.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan ITL Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 262.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 263.45
VOLUME 3752
52-Week high 352.15
52-Week low 59.40
P/E 17.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 87
Buy Price 270.50
Buy Qty 53.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 262.00
CLOSE 263.45
VOLUME 3752
52-Week high 352.15
52-Week low 59.40
P/E 17.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 87
Buy Price 270.50
Buy Qty 53.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About ITL Industries Ltd.

ITL Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'89, ITL Industries (formerly Indore Tools) was incorporated as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'93. It is being engaged in the business of manufacturing bandsaw machines, an import substitute product and other special purpose machines and tools and promoted by Madan Singh Jain, Manohar Singh Jain, Vipin Kasat and Rakesh Baj. ...> More

ITL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   87
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.27
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 91.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ITL Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20.3 17.36 16.94
Other Income 0.17 0.01 1600
Total Income 20.47 17.36 17.91
Total Expenses 18.34 15.62 17.41
Operating Profit 2.13 1.74 22.41
Net Profit 1.36 0.82 65.85
Equity Capital 3.2 3.25 -
> More on ITL Industries Ltd Financials Results

ITL Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lokesh Mach. 58.25 -0.68 99.20
Meera Industries 237.00 2.16 93.14
Patels Airtemp 170.85 -2.29 86.62
ITL Inds. 270.50 2.68 86.56
Commercial Eng. 15.60 4.70 85.71
Fluidomat 172.20 -0.20 84.89
Premier 26.50 1.73 80.48
> More on ITL Industries Ltd Peer Group

ITL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.05
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.16
> More on ITL Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

ITL Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.55% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.51% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 19.08% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 70.99% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 347.11% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 695.59% NA 17.24% 19.02%

ITL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 262.00
277.00
Week Low/High 252.00
313.00
Month Low/High 252.00
347.00
YEAR Low/High 59.40
352.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
352.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for ITL Industries: