ITL Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 522183
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE478D01014
|BSE 15:53 | 12 Mar
|270.50
|
7.05
(2.68%)
|
OPEN
262.00
|
HIGH
277.00
|
LOW
262.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|ITL Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|262.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|263.45
|VOLUME
|3752
|52-Week high
|352.15
|52-Week low
|59.40
|P/E
|17.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|87
|Buy Price
|270.50
|Buy Qty
|53.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About ITL Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'89, ITL Industries (formerly Indore Tools) was incorporated as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'93. It is being engaged in the business of manufacturing bandsaw machines, an import substitute product and other special purpose machines and tools and promoted by Madan Singh Jain, Manohar Singh Jain, Vipin Kasat and Rakesh Baj. ...> More
ITL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|87
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.66
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.27
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.19
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|91.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.95
ITL Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20.3
|17.36
|16.94
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.01
|1600
|Total Income
|20.47
|17.36
|17.91
|Total Expenses
|18.34
|15.62
|17.41
|Operating Profit
|2.13
|1.74
|22.41
|Net Profit
|1.36
|0.82
|65.85
|Equity Capital
|3.2
|3.25
|-
ITL Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lokesh Mach.
|58.25
|-0.68
|99.20
|Meera Industries
|237.00
|2.16
|93.14
|Patels Airtemp
|170.85
|-2.29
|86.62
|ITL Inds.
|270.50
|2.68
|86.56
|Commercial Eng.
|15.60
|4.70
|85.71
|Fluidomat
|172.20
|-0.20
|84.89
|Premier
|26.50
|1.73
|80.48
ITL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
ITL Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.55%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.51%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|19.08%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|70.99%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|347.11%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|695.59%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
ITL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|262.00
|
|277.00
|Week Low/High
|252.00
|
|313.00
|Month Low/High
|252.00
|
|347.00
|YEAR Low/High
|59.40
|
|352.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|352.00
