IVP Ltd.
|BSE: 507580
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: IVP
|ISIN Code: INE043C01018
|BSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar
|186.70
|
-0.30
(-0.16%)
|
OPEN
191.75
|
HIGH
192.15
|
LOW
186.70
|NSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|191.55
|
6.55
(3.54%)
|
OPEN
184.20
|
HIGH
192.00
|
LOW
184.20
About IVP Ltd.
Incorporated in 1929, IVP is a manufacturer of vanaspati, vegetable oils, plasticisers, spark plugs, foundry chemicals, etc. Initially known as Indian Vegetable Products, it was later taken over by the Atlanta group in 1985, from its owner, Forbes, Forbes and Campbell. Pioneering the manufacture of vanaspati in India in the thirties, the company has diversified and added a host of products in the ...> More
IVP Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|193
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.15
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.39
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|03 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|10.72
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|71.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.60
IVP Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|71.69
|38.42
|86.6
|Other Income
|1.1
|0.67
|64.18
|Total Income
|72.79
|39.09
|86.21
|Total Expenses
|65.73
|34.31
|91.58
|Operating Profit
|7.06
|4.78
|47.7
|Net Profit
|3.55
|2.81
|26.33
|Equity Capital
|10.33
|10.33
|-
IVP Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sunshield Chem.
|300.00
|0.47
|220.50
|Dynemic Products
|186.25
|0.00
|211.02
|Sadhana Nitro
|218.75
|0.00
|201.25
|IVP
|186.70
|-0.16
|192.86
|Polson
|15716.40
|2.00
|188.60
|Nitta Gelatin
|206.05
|-1.93
|187.09
|Mangalam Organic
|199.00
|-0.10
|180.10
IVP Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
IVP Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.23%
|-8.00%
|0.15%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-9.98%
|5.54%
|-1.46%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|-1.74%
|-0.62%
|1.72%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|8.70%
|19.31%
|5.10%
|4.40%
|1 Year
|20.53%
|24.42%
|16.76%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|258.35%
|258.37%
|16.83%
|18.44%
IVP Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|186.70
|
|192.15
|Week Low/High
|180.95
|
|208.00
|Month Low/High
|176.30
|
|225.00
|YEAR Low/High
|135.00
|
|234.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.10
|
|234.00
