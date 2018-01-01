IVP Ltd

Incorporated in 1929, IVP is a manufacturer of vanaspati, vegetable oils, plasticisers, spark plugs, foundry chemicals, etc. Initially known as Indian Vegetable Products, it was later taken over by the Atlanta group in 1985, from its owner, Forbes, Forbes and Campbell. Pioneering the manufacture of vanaspati in India in the thirties, the company has diversified and added a host of products in the ...> More