IVP Ltd.

BSE: 507580 Sector: Industrials
NSE: IVP ISIN Code: INE043C01018
BSE LIVE 14:26 | 12 Mar 186.70 -0.30
(-0.16%)
OPEN

191.75

 HIGH

192.15

 LOW

186.70
NSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 191.55 6.55
(3.54%)
OPEN

184.20

 HIGH

192.00

 LOW

184.20
OPEN 191.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 187.00
VOLUME 229
52-Week high 234.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 18.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 193
Buy Price 186.70
Buy Qty 24.00
Sell Price 193.65
Sell Qty 120.00
About IVP Ltd.

IVP Ltd

Incorporated in 1929, IVP is a manufacturer of vanaspati, vegetable oils, plasticisers, spark plugs, foundry chemicals, etc. Initially known as Indian Vegetable Products, it was later taken over by the Atlanta group in 1985, from its owner, Forbes, Forbes and Campbell. Pioneering the manufacture of vanaspati in India in the thirties, the company has diversified and added a host of products in the ...> More

IVP Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   193
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 10.72
Book Value / Share () [*S] 71.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IVP Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 71.69 38.42 86.6
Other Income 1.1 0.67 64.18
Total Income 72.79 39.09 86.21
Total Expenses 65.73 34.31 91.58
Operating Profit 7.06 4.78 47.7
Net Profit 3.55 2.81 26.33
Equity Capital 10.33 10.33 -
> More on IVP Ltd Financials Results

IVP Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sunshield Chem. 300.00 0.47 220.50
Dynemic Products 186.25 0.00 211.02
Sadhana Nitro 218.75 0.00 201.25
IVP 186.70 -0.16 192.86
Polson 15716.40 2.00 188.60
Nitta Gelatin 206.05 -1.93 187.09
Mangalam Organic 199.00 -0.10 180.10
> More on IVP Ltd Peer Group

IVP Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.86
Banks/FIs 0.43
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.17
> More on IVP Ltd Share Holding Pattern

IVP Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.23% -8.00% 0.15% -0.83%
1 Month -9.98% 5.54% -1.46% -0.79%
3 Month -1.74% -0.62% 1.72% 1.04%
6 Month 8.70% 19.31% 5.10% 4.40%
1 Year 20.53% 24.42% 16.76% 16.19%
3 Year 258.35% 258.37% 16.83% 18.44%

IVP Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 186.70
192.15
Week Low/High 180.95
208.00
Month Low/High 176.30
225.00
YEAR Low/High 135.00
234.00
All TIME Low/High 12.10
234.00

Quick Links for IVP: