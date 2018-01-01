JUST IN
IVRCL Ltd.

BSE: 530773 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: IVRCLINFRA ISIN Code: INE875A01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 3.76 -0.14
(-3.59%)
OPEN

4.00

 HIGH

4.00

 LOW

3.71
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 3.75 -0.15
(-3.85%)
OPEN

3.90

 HIGH

3.95

 LOW

3.75
About IVRCL Ltd.

IVRCL Ltd

IVRCL Infrastructure & Projects Limited began its journey in the year 1987. Strongly entrenched with proven domain knowledge, experience and credentials, IVRCL operates infrastructure sectors includes Water & Environment, Trasporation, Buildings and Power. Since inception, IVRCL has put in place stringent policies to create a safe and healthy environment at the project sites. The company's landmar...> More

IVRCL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   294
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

IVRCL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 319.34 397.88 -19.74
Other Income 3.51 6.56 -46.49
Total Income 322.85 404.44 -20.17
Total Expenses 425.12 461.97 -7.98
Operating Profit -102.26 -57.53 -77.75
Net Profit -315.7 -249.27 -26.65
Equity Capital 156.58 156.58 -
IVRCL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IL&FS Engg. 36.80 -1.34 482.52
Sunil Hitech 11.37 1.25 429.79
MSR India 49.70 0.61 312.51
IVRCL 3.76 -3.59 294.37
Gammon Infra. 2.84 0.35 267.49
Noida Tollbridg. 12.59 0.00 234.43
Technofab Engg. 212.00 -3.28 222.39
IVRCL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.37
Banks/FIs 55.88
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.07
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.61
IVRCL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.76% -15.73% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.04% -24.24% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.51% -15.73% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.97% -18.48% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -29.19% -30.56% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -78.99% -79.11% 17.24% 19.01%

IVRCL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.71
4.00
Week Low/High 3.71
5.00
Month Low/High 3.71
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.71
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
288.00

