IVRCL Ltd.
|BSE: 530773
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: IVRCLINFRA
|ISIN Code: INE875A01025
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|3.76
|
-0.14
(-3.59%)
|
OPEN
4.00
|
HIGH
4.00
|
LOW
3.71
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|3.75
|
-0.15
(-3.85%)
|
OPEN
3.90
|
HIGH
3.95
|
LOW
3.75
About IVRCL Ltd.
IVRCL Infrastructure & Projects Limited began its journey in the year 1987. Strongly entrenched with proven domain knowledge, experience and credentials, IVRCL operates infrastructure sectors includes Water & Environment, Trasporation, Buildings and Power. Since inception, IVRCL has put in place stringent policies to create a safe and healthy environment at the project sites. The company's landmar...> More
IVRCL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|294
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.15
News
-
NCLT initiates corporate insolvency resolution process for IVRCL
-
NCLT likely to appoint insolvency resolution petition for IVRCL on Jan 8
-
Banks to soon refer 24 of 28 large accounts making up 40% of NPAs to NCLT
-
Insolvency row: SBI moves NCLT against debt-ridden IVRCL as deadline looms
-
After a two-year wait, IVRCL still hopes to find a new investor
Announcement
IVRCL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|319.34
|397.88
|-19.74
|Other Income
|3.51
|6.56
|-46.49
|Total Income
|322.85
|404.44
|-20.17
|Total Expenses
|425.12
|461.97
|-7.98
|Operating Profit
|-102.26
|-57.53
|-77.75
|Net Profit
|-315.7
|-249.27
|-26.65
|Equity Capital
|156.58
|156.58
|-
IVRCL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IL&FS Engg.
|36.80
|-1.34
|482.52
|Sunil Hitech
|11.37
|1.25
|429.79
|MSR India
|49.70
|0.61
|312.51
|IVRCL
|3.76
|-3.59
|294.37
|Gammon Infra.
|2.84
|0.35
|267.49
|Noida Tollbridg.
|12.59
|0.00
|234.43
|Technofab Engg.
|212.00
|-3.28
|222.39
IVRCL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IVRCL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.76%
|-15.73%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.04%
|-24.24%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.51%
|-15.73%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.97%
|-18.48%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-29.19%
|-30.56%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-78.99%
|-79.11%
|17.24%
|19.01%
IVRCL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.71
|
|4.00
|Week Low/High
|3.71
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|3.71
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.71
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|288.00
