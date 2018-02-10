You are here » Home
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.
|BSE: 522245
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE079L01013
|
BSE
15:20 | 12 Mar
|
6.06
|
-0.31
(-4.87%)
|
OPEN
6.37
|
HIGH
6.37
|
LOW
6.06
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.37
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.37
|VOLUME
|5060
|52-Week high
|7.61
|52-Week low
|3.52
|P/E
|30.30
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.06
|Sell Qty
|300.00
About Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd
Incorporated in Aug.'91 in Tamilnadu, Elcot Hitech Toolroom is promoted in the joint sector by Electroncis Corporation of Tamilnadu (ELCOT) with technocrat entrepreneurs -- S Iyempandi and N K S Kolappan. It entered into a MoU with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Bangalore, for technology. The company is mainly engaged in Manufacturing Moulds & Dies,Jigs & Fixtures and Press Tools.
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.25
|2.54
|27.95
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.15
|-86.67
|Total Income
|3.27
|2.69
|21.56
|Total Expenses
|2.35
|2.4
|-2.08
|Operating Profit
|0.92
|0.29
|217.24
|Net Profit
|0.35
|0.16
|118.75
|Equity Capital
|3.04
|3.04
| -
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - Peer Group
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.55%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|96.75%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.06
|
|6.37
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.37
|Month Low/High
|6.06
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.52
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|35.00
