Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.

BSE: 522245 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE079L01013
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 6.06 -0.31
(-4.87%)
OPEN

6.37

 HIGH

6.37

 LOW

6.06
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd.

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'91 in Tamilnadu, Elcot Hitech Toolroom is promoted in the joint sector by Electroncis Corporation of Tamilnadu (ELCOT) with technocrat entrepreneurs -- S Iyempandi and N K S Kolappan. It entered into a MoU with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Bangalore, for technology. The company is mainly engaged in Manufacturing Moulds & Dies,Jigs & Fixtures and Press Tools. ...> More

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.30
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.25 2.54 27.95
Other Income 0.02 0.15 -86.67
Total Income 3.27 2.69 21.56
Total Expenses 2.35 2.4 -2.08
Operating Profit 0.92 0.29 217.24
Net Profit 0.35 0.16 118.75
Equity Capital 3.04 3.04 -
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Ever.Tools 38.70 -3.01 6.23
Envair Electrody 15.45 -4.92 4.70
Redex Protech 6.65 0.00 4.47
Iykot Hitech 6.06 -4.87 3.68
Miven Mach. Tool 10.37 4.96 3.11
Shivagrico Impl. 6.10 1.67 3.06
EMA India 26.45 4.96 2.67
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.91
Banks/FIs 0.22
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.74
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.55% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 96.75% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.06
6.37
Week Low/High 0.00
6.37
Month Low/High 6.06
7.00
YEAR Low/High 3.52
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
35.00

