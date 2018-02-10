Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'91 in Tamilnadu, Elcot Hitech Toolroom is promoted in the joint sector by Electroncis Corporation of Tamilnadu (ELCOT) with technocrat entrepreneurs -- S Iyempandi and N K S Kolappan. It entered into a MoU with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF), Bangalore, for technology. The company is mainly engaged in Manufacturing Moulds & Dies,Jigs & Fixtures and Press Tools. ...> More