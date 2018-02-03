IZMO Ltd.
|BSE: 532341
|Sector: IT
|NSE: IZMO
|ISIN Code: INE848A01014
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|98.15
|
-0.25
(-0.25%)
|
OPEN
99.80
|
HIGH
100.80
|
LOW
96.75
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|98.60
|
0.25
(0.25%)
|
OPEN
99.35
|
HIGH
100.80
|
LOW
96.70
|OPEN
|99.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|98.40
|VOLUME
|39350
|52-Week high
|118.50
|52-Week low
|44.90
|P/E
|30.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|126
|Buy Price
|98.15
|Buy Qty
|88.00
|Sell Price
|98.40
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|99.80
|CLOSE
|98.40
|VOLUME
|39350
|52-Week high
|118.50
|52-Week low
|44.90
|P/E
|30.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|126
|Buy Price
|98.15
|Buy Qty
|88.00
|Sell Price
|98.40
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About IZMO Ltd.
Established in 1995-96,Logix Microsystems is a leading Solution Provider in the Customer Relationship Management market space,with partnerships and alliances with leading global companies such as Siebel Systems,SAP,Oracle etc.It is an international Consulting Company focussing on delivering Web-Enabled Solutions to Mid-Market and dotcom companies. The Company's internet based training product '...> More
IZMO Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|126
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.86
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|131.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.75
Announcement
IZMO Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.64
|14.71
|13.12
|Other Income
|1.12
|1.35
|-17.04
|Total Income
|17.77
|16.05
|10.72
|Total Expenses
|12.7
|12.23
|3.84
|Operating Profit
|5.06
|3.83
|32.11
|Net Profit
|3.18
|1.53
|107.84
|Equity Capital
|12.82
|12.16
|-
IZMO Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mindteck (India)
|59.40
|-3.73
|151.83
|Onward Technolog
|96.45
|3.38
|149.88
|Cambridge Tech.
|72.70
|-0.62
|142.71
|IZMO
|98.15
|-0.25
|125.83
|Sankhya Infotech
|110.95
|-3.44
|124.82
|Allied Digital
|21.95
|-2.44
|119.01
|Scanpoint Geoma
|22.55
|2.50
|101.70
IZMO Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
IZMO Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.94%
|-6.67%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.58%
|-5.96%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|48.94%
|48.83%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|39.42%
|30.77%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|111.08%
|107.36%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|106.20%
|88.71%
|17.24%
|19.01%
IZMO Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|96.75
|
|100.80
|Week Low/High
|96.75
|
|114.00
|Month Low/High
|96.75
|
|116.00
|YEAR Low/High
|44.90
|
|119.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.46
|
|397.00
