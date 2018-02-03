JUST IN
IZMO Ltd.

BSE: 532341 Sector: IT
NSE: IZMO ISIN Code: INE848A01014
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 98.15 -0.25
(-0.25%)
OPEN

99.80

 HIGH

100.80

 LOW

96.75
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 98.60 0.25
(0.25%)
OPEN

99.35

 HIGH

100.80

 LOW

96.70
OPEN 99.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 98.40
VOLUME 39350
52-Week high 118.50
52-Week low 44.90
P/E 30.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 126
Buy Price 98.15
Buy Qty 88.00
Sell Price 98.40
Sell Qty 25.00
About IZMO Ltd.

IZMO Ltd

Established in 1995-96,Logix Microsystems is a leading Solution Provider in the Customer Relationship Management market space,with partnerships and alliances with leading global companies such as Siebel Systems,SAP,Oracle etc.It is an international Consulting Company focussing on delivering Web-Enabled Solutions to Mid-Market and dotcom companies. The Company's internet based training product '...> More

IZMO Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   126
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 131.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.75
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IZMO Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.64 14.71 13.12
Other Income 1.12 1.35 -17.04
Total Income 17.77 16.05 10.72
Total Expenses 12.7 12.23 3.84
Operating Profit 5.06 3.83 32.11
Net Profit 3.18 1.53 107.84
Equity Capital 12.82 12.16 -
IZMO Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mindteck (India) 59.40 -3.73 151.83
Onward Technolog 96.45 3.38 149.88
Cambridge Tech. 72.70 -0.62 142.71
IZMO 98.15 -0.25 125.83
Sankhya Infotech 110.95 -3.44 124.82
Allied Digital 21.95 -2.44 119.01
Scanpoint Geoma 22.55 2.50 101.70
IZMO Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.14
Banks/FIs 0.30
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.05
IZMO Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.94% -6.67% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.58% -5.96% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 48.94% 48.83% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 39.42% 30.77% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 111.08% 107.36% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 106.20% 88.71% 17.24% 19.01%

IZMO Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 96.75
100.80
Week Low/High 96.75
114.00
Month Low/High 96.75
116.00
YEAR Low/High 44.90
119.00
All TIME Low/High 6.46
397.00

