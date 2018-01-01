You are here » Home
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 506943
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: JBCHEPHARM
|ISIN Code: INE572A01028
|
BSE
LIVE
14:24 | 12 Mar
|
301.75
|
1.55
(0.52%)
|
OPEN
304.95
|
HIGH
304.95
|
LOW
301.75
|
NSE
LIVE
14:24 | 12 Mar
|
301.55
|
0.95
(0.32%)
|
OPEN
301.05
|
HIGH
305.90
|
LOW
301.00
About J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Originally promoted and incorporated in Maharashtra by J B Mody as J B Mody Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in Dec.'76, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBC) manufactures basic chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals and agro-based products. The company has manufacturing units at Thane, Belapur, Ankleshwar, Panoli and Daman. The bulk drug plant at Panoli and formulation plan...> More
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|304.74
|276.48
|10.22
|Other Income
|5.32
|7.69
|-30.82
|Total Income
|310.06
|284.17
|9.11
|Total Expenses
|246.13
|230.74
|6.67
|Operating Profit
|63.93
|53.43
|19.65
|Net Profit
|33.85
|35.76
|-5.34
|Equity Capital
|16.96
|16.96
| -
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Research Reports
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.92%
|-5.66%
|0.08%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-5.01%
|0.35%
|-1.53%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|1.12%
|1.04%
|1.65%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|8.52%
|8.35%
|5.03%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-7.50%
|-7.60%
|16.68%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|57.00%
|58.21%
|16.75%
|18.41%
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|301.75
|
|304.95
|Week Low/High
|299.20
|
|319.00
|Month Low/High
|297.40
|
|339.00
|YEAR Low/High
|255.00
|
|363.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.77
|
|404.00
