JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 506943 Sector: Health care
NSE: JBCHEPHARM ISIN Code: INE572A01028
BSE LIVE 14:24 | 12 Mar 301.75 1.55
(0.52%)
OPEN

304.95

 HIGH

304.95

 LOW

301.75
NSE LIVE 14:24 | 12 Mar 301.55 0.95
(0.32%)
OPEN

301.05

 HIGH

305.90

 LOW

301.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 304.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 300.20
VOLUME 1403
52-Week high 363.05
52-Week low 255.00
P/E 17.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,521
Buy Price 301.75
Buy Qty 7.00
Sell Price 302.25
Sell Qty 39.00
OPEN 304.95
CLOSE 300.20
VOLUME 1403
52-Week high 363.05
52-Week low 255.00
P/E 17.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,521
Buy Price 301.75
Buy Qty 7.00
Sell Price 302.25
Sell Qty 39.00

About J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Originally promoted and incorporated in Maharashtra by J B Mody as J B Mody Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals in Dec.'76, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBC) manufactures basic chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals and agro-based products. The company has manufacturing units at Thane, Belapur, Ankleshwar, Panoli and Daman. The bulk drug plant at Panoli and formulation plan...> More

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,521
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.72
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.03
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.34
Book Value / Share () [*S] 167.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 304.74 276.48 10.22
Other Income 5.32 7.69 -30.82
Total Income 310.06 284.17 9.11
Total Expenses 246.13 230.74 6.67
Operating Profit 63.93 53.43 19.65
Net Profit 33.85 35.76 -5.34
Equity Capital 16.96 16.96 -
> More on J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shilpa Medicare 446.80 0.64 3641.42
Unichem Labs. 334.55 0.38 3042.73
Granules India 107.20 0.00 2720.74
J B Chem & Pharm 301.75 0.52 2521.12
Merck 1515.00 0.85 2514.90
Astrazeneca Phar 976.00 -0.67 2440.00
Suven Life Scie. 178.80 1.10 2276.12
> More on J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Group

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.84
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 5.59
Insurance 1.31
Mutual Funds 8.85
Indian Public 21.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.53
> More on J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
14/09 CD Equisearch Buy 343 PDF IconDetails
> More on J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Research Reports

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.92% -5.66% 0.08% -0.86%
1 Month -5.01% 0.35% -1.53% -0.83%
3 Month 1.12% 1.04% 1.65% 1.00%
6 Month 8.52% 8.35% 5.03% 4.37%
1 Year -7.50% -7.60% 16.68% 16.15%
3 Year 57.00% 58.21% 16.75% 18.41%

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 301.75
304.95
Week Low/High 299.20
319.00
Month Low/High 297.40
339.00
YEAR Low/High 255.00
363.00
All TIME Low/High 2.77
404.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: