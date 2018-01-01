JUST IN
J D Orgochem Ltd.

BSE: 524592 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JDORGOCHEM ISIN Code: INE263B01022
BSE 15:14 | 09 Mar 4.53 -0.23
(-4.83%)
OPEN

4.53

 HIGH

4.53

 LOW

4.53
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan J D Orgochem Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.53
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.76
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 6.40
52-Week low 3.34
P/E 0.37
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 4.53
Buy Qty 900.00
Sell Price 4.90
Sell Qty 1000.00
About J D Orgochem Ltd.

J D Orgochem Ltd

JD Orgochem Ltd.(formerly Jaysynth Dyechem (JDL)) incorporated in Oct 1973 is into manufacture of reactive and disperse dyes (cap. : 4680 tpa), dye intermediates (cap. : 450 tpa) - some of which are import substitutes - and pigments (cap. : 360 tpa). The company has its plants at Turbhe and Patalganga in Maharashtra, and is the fourth largest manufacturer of dyes in India. It markets its produ...> More

J D Orgochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.37
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -13.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

J D Orgochem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.53 -
Other Income 0.03 0.05 -40
Total Income 0.56 0.05 1020
Total Expenses 0.56 -0.18 411.11
Operating Profit 0.01 0.23 -95.65
Net Profit -0.17 0.04 -525
Equity Capital 1.33 1.33 -
J D Orgochem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ritesh Intl. 8.65 1.88 7.40
Swarnajyothi Agr 2.85 -5.00 7.25
Tulasee Bio-Eth. 11.21 -4.92 6.60
J D Orgochem 4.53 -4.83 6.02
Mah. Polybutenes 0.38 2.70 5.92
Kriptol Inds 5.15 9.57 5.86
Standard Shoe 10.38 -4.95 5.38
J D Orgochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.06
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 27.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.96
J D Orgochem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.62% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 14.11% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.84% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.80% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -14.53% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

J D Orgochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.53
4.53
Week Low/High 4.33
5.00
Month Low/High 3.80
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.34
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.69
285.00

