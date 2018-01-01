J D Orgochem Ltd.
|BSE: 524592
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JDORGOCHEM
|ISIN Code: INE263B01022
|BSE 15:14 | 09 Mar
|4.53
|
-0.23
(-4.83%)
|
OPEN
4.53
|
HIGH
4.53
|
LOW
4.53
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|J D Orgochem Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.53
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.76
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|6.40
|52-Week low
|3.34
|P/E
|0.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|4.53
|Buy Qty
|900.00
|Sell Price
|4.90
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About J D Orgochem Ltd.
JD Orgochem Ltd.(formerly Jaysynth Dyechem (JDL)) incorporated in Oct 1973 is into manufacture of reactive and disperse dyes (cap. : 4680 tpa), dye intermediates (cap. : 450 tpa) - some of which are import substitutes - and pigments (cap. : 360 tpa). The company has its plants at Turbhe and Patalganga in Maharashtra, and is the fourth largest manufacturer of dyes in India. It markets its produ...> More
J D Orgochem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.37
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-13.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.33
J D Orgochem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.53
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Total Income
|0.56
|0.05
|1020
|Total Expenses
|0.56
|-0.18
|411.11
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.23
|-95.65
|Net Profit
|-0.17
|0.04
|-525
|Equity Capital
|1.33
|1.33
|-
J D Orgochem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ritesh Intl.
|8.65
|1.88
|7.40
|Swarnajyothi Agr
|2.85
|-5.00
|7.25
|Tulasee Bio-Eth.
|11.21
|-4.92
|6.60
|J D Orgochem
|4.53
|-4.83
|6.02
|Mah. Polybutenes
|0.38
|2.70
|5.92
|Kriptol Inds
|5.15
|9.57
|5.86
|Standard Shoe
|10.38
|-4.95
|5.38
J D Orgochem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
J D Orgochem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.62%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|14.11%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.84%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.80%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-14.53%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
J D Orgochem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.53
|
|4.53
|Week Low/High
|4.33
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|3.80
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.34
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.69
|
|285.00
Quick Links for J D Orgochem:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices