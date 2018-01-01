J J Exporters Ltd

J J Exporters is a partnership firm started in 1966. Incorporated in Dec.'72, it became a public limited company in 1973. It was promoted by S N Jhunjhunwala. The company's primary activity is the export of silk fabrics. It develops designs for silk fabrics in-house and gets them woven from handloom weavers in Bangalore and Bhagalpur. The yarn used by the weavers is supplied by the company. It ...> More