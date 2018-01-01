JUST IN
J J Exporters Ltd.

BSE: 530049 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE408B01015
BSE 15:15 | 28 Feb 4.75 0.06
(1.28%)
OPEN

4.92

 HIGH

4.92

 LOW

4.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan J J Exporters Ltd Not listed in NSE
About J J Exporters Ltd.

J J Exporters Ltd

J J Exporters is a partnership firm started in 1966. Incorporated in Dec.'72, it became a public limited company in 1973. It was promoted by S N Jhunjhunwala. The company's primary activity is the export of silk fabrics. It develops designs for silk fabrics in-house and gets them woven from handloom weavers in Bangalore and Bhagalpur. The yarn used by the weavers is supplied by the company. It ...> More

J J Exporters Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -37.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

J J Exporters Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 1.17 -86.32
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.16 1.19 -86.55
Total Expenses 0.62 2.06 -69.9
Operating Profit -0.46 -0.87 47.13
Net Profit -0.48 -3.56 86.52
Equity Capital 9.26 9.26 -
J J Exporters Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SM Energy Teknik 4.05 4.92 4.99
Bonanza Inds. 20.15 4.13 4.88
Sharad Fibres 10.70 4.90 4.68
J J Exporters 4.75 1.28 4.40
Flora Textiles 7.10 0.00 4.26
Shri Bholanath 8.16 -4.90 3.92
Katare Spinning 13.67 4.99 3.91
J J Exporters Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 4.31
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.80
J J Exporters Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 19.05% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -39.57% NA 17.24% 19.01%

J J Exporters Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.75
4.92
Week Low/High 0.00
4.92
Month Low/High 4.09
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.28
6.00
All TIME Low/High 3.28
140.00

