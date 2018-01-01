J J Exporters Ltd.
|BSE: 530049
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE408B01015
|BSE 15:15 | 28 Feb
|4.75
|
0.06
(1.28%)
|
OPEN
4.92
|
HIGH
4.92
|
LOW
4.75
About J J Exporters Ltd.
J J Exporters is a partnership firm started in 1966. Incorporated in Dec.'72, it became a public limited company in 1973. It was promoted by S N Jhunjhunwala. The company's primary activity is the export of silk fabrics. It develops designs for silk fabrics in-house and gets them woven from handloom weavers in Bangalore and Bhagalpur. The yarn used by the weavers is supplied by the company. It ...> More
J J Exporters Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-37.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.13
J J Exporters Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|1.17
|-86.32
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|0.16
|1.19
|-86.55
|Total Expenses
|0.62
|2.06
|-69.9
|Operating Profit
|-0.46
|-0.87
|47.13
|Net Profit
|-0.48
|-3.56
|86.52
|Equity Capital
|9.26
|9.26
|-
J J Exporters Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SM Energy Teknik
|4.05
|4.92
|4.99
|Bonanza Inds.
|20.15
|4.13
|4.88
|Sharad Fibres
|10.70
|4.90
|4.68
|J J Exporters
|4.75
|1.28
|4.40
|Flora Textiles
|7.10
|0.00
|4.26
|Shri Bholanath
|8.16
|-4.90
|3.92
|Katare Spinning
|13.67
|4.99
|3.91
J J Exporters Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
J J Exporters Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|19.05%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-39.57%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
J J Exporters Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.75
|
|4.92
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.92
|Month Low/High
|4.09
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.28
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.28
|
|140.00
