J J Finance Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 523062
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE584C01011
BSE
10:03 | 22 Feb
52.70
-2.75
(-4.96%)
OPEN
52.70
HIGH
52.70
LOW
52.70
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
J J Finance Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|55.45
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|55.45
|52-Week low
|11.97
|P/E
|20.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|52.70
|Sell Qty
|40.00
|OPEN
|52.70
|CLOSE
|55.45
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|55.45
|52-Week low
|11.97
|P/E
|20.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|52.70
|Sell Qty
|40.00
About J J Finance Corporation Ltd.
J J Finance Corporation Ltd
J J Finance Corporation Ltd was originally incorporated on July 17, 1982 as a private limited company, named J.J. Leasing & Hiring Pvt Ltd and subsequently it was converted into J.J. Leasing & Hiring Ltd on February 08, 1984 and after that the Company has changed its name and obtained a fresh Certificate Of Incorporation consequent on change of name to J J Finance Corporation Ltd on September 22, ...> More
J J Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
J J Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|0.11
|45.45
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.16
|0.11
|45.45
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Operating Profit
|0.1
|0.07
|42.86
|Net Profit
|0.08
|0.04
|100
|Equity Capital
|2.82
|2.82
| -
J J Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
J J Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
J J Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
J J Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.70
|
|52.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|52.70
|Month Low/High
|52.70
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.97
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|55.00
