J J Finance Corporation Ltd

J J Finance Corporation Ltd was originally incorporated on July 17, 1982 as a private limited company, named J.J. Leasing & Hiring Pvt Ltd and subsequently it was converted into J.J. Leasing & Hiring Ltd on February 08, 1984 and after that the Company has changed its name and obtained a fresh Certificate Of Incorporation consequent on change of name to J J Finance Corporation Ltd on September 22, ...> More