J J Finance Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 523062 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE584C01011
BSE 10:03 | 22 Feb 52.70 -2.75
(-4.96%)
OPEN

52.70

 HIGH

52.70

 LOW

52.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan J J Finance Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About J J Finance Corporation Ltd.

J J Finance Corporation Ltd

J J Finance Corporation Ltd was originally incorporated on July 17, 1982 as a private limited company, named J.J. Leasing & Hiring Pvt Ltd and subsequently it was converted into J.J. Leasing & Hiring Ltd on February 08, 1984 and after that the Company has changed its name and obtained a fresh Certificate Of Incorporation consequent on change of name to J J Finance Corporation Ltd on September 22,

J J Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

J J Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 0.11 45.45
Other Income -
Total Income 0.16 0.11 45.45
Total Expenses 0.05 0.04 25
Operating Profit 0.1 0.07 42.86
Net Profit 0.08 0.04 100
Equity Capital 2.82 2.82 -
J J Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shree Nidhi Trad 19.40 0.00 15.11
Vishwamitra Fin. 21.45 -4.88 14.93
Intl. Housg.Fin. 8.28 -4.94 14.87
J J Finance Corp 52.70 -4.96 14.86
Geefcee Finance 13.50 0.00 14.77
Inter Globe Fin 21.35 4.91 14.56
J Taparia Proj 8.84 4.62 14.32
J J Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.11
J J Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

J J Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.70
52.70
Week Low/High 0.00
52.70
Month Low/High 52.70
53.00
YEAR Low/High 11.97
55.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
55.00

