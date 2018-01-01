JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » J L Morison (India) Ltd

J L Morison (India) Ltd.

BSE: 506522 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE430D01015
BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 1328.75 -49.35
(-3.58%)
OPEN

1326.10

 HIGH

1328.75

 LOW

1326.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan J L Morison (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1326.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1378.10
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 1708.80
52-Week low 980.00
P/E 26.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 182
Buy Price 1328.50
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 1394.95
Sell Qty 1.00
OPEN 1326.10
CLOSE 1378.10
VOLUME 11
52-Week high 1708.80
52-Week low 980.00
P/E 26.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 182
Buy Price 1328.50
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 1394.95
Sell Qty 1.00

About J L Morison (India) Ltd.

J L Morison (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1911, J L Morison (JLML) manufactures a wide range of toiletry and medical items like Nivea face cream, shaving cream, Wisdom toothbrush, Emoform toothpaste with Swiss collaboration, Addis hair brushes, elastoplast bandage, plaster-of-paris and medical sutures. It has two factories, in Bangalore and Bombay. In 1987, Raghu Mody of the Rasoi group took over JLML. The present sharehol...> More

J L Morison (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   182
EPS - TTM () [*S] 50.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.07
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1321.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

J L Morison (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22.2 17.9 24.02
Other Income 1.96 0.81 141.98
Total Income 24.16 18.71 29.13
Total Expenses 20.77 18.76 10.71
Operating Profit 3.4 -0.05 6900
Net Profit 2.37 -0.31 864.52
Equity Capital 1.37 1.37 -
> More on J L Morison (India) Ltd Financials Results

J L Morison (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vinyl Chemicals 104.60 -3.01 191.42
Sh.Global Trad. 1.62 -0.61 184.60
SRS Real INFRA. 4.56 -5.00 183.31
J L Morison(I) 1328.75 -3.58 182.04
Steel Exchange 23.25 -4.71 176.65
Modern India 43.00 0.00 161.47
Competent Auto 245.45 -0.49 150.95
> More on J L Morison (India) Ltd Peer Group

J L Morison (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.89
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 14.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.16
> More on J L Morison (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

J L Morison (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.50% NA 0.07% -0.89%
1 Month 2.19% NA -1.54% -0.86%
3 Month 4.22% NA 1.63% 0.97%
6 Month 2.21% NA 5.01% 4.33%
1 Year -1.58% NA 16.67% 16.11%
3 Year -3.61% NA 16.73% 18.36%

J L Morison (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1326.10
1328.75
Week Low/High 1310.00
1438.00
Month Low/High 1291.00
1559.00
YEAR Low/High 980.00
1709.00
All TIME Low/High 50.00
1709.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for J L Morison (India):