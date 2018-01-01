You are here » Home
» Company
» J L Morison (India) Ltd
J L Morison (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 506522
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE430D01015
|
BSE
LIVE
14:12 | 12 Mar
|
1328.75
|
-49.35
(-3.58%)
|
OPEN
1326.10
|
HIGH
1328.75
|
LOW
1326.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
J L Morison (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1326.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1378.10
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|1708.80
|52-Week low
|980.00
|P/E
|26.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|182
|Buy Price
|1328.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1394.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|26.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|182
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1326.10
|CLOSE
|1378.10
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|1708.80
|52-Week low
|980.00
|P/E
|26.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|182
|Buy Price
|1328.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1394.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|26.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|182.04
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About J L Morison (India) Ltd.
J L Morison (India) Ltd
Incorporated in 1911, J L Morison (JLML) manufactures a wide range of toiletry and medical items like Nivea face cream, shaving cream, Wisdom toothbrush, Emoform toothpaste with Swiss collaboration, Addis hair brushes, elastoplast bandage, plaster-of-paris and medical sutures. It has two factories, in Bangalore and Bombay. In 1987, Raghu Mody of the Rasoi group took over JLML. The present sharehol...> More
J L Morison (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
J L Morison (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on J L Morison (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22.2
|17.9
|24.02
|Other Income
|1.96
|0.81
|141.98
|Total Income
|24.16
|18.71
|29.13
|Total Expenses
|20.77
|18.76
|10.71
|Operating Profit
|3.4
|-0.05
|6900
|Net Profit
|2.37
|-0.31
|864.52
|Equity Capital
|1.37
|1.37
| -
J L Morison (India) Ltd - Peer Group
J L Morison (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
J L Morison (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.50%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|2.19%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|4.22%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|2.21%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|-1.58%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|-3.61%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.36%
J L Morison (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1326.10
|
|1328.75
|Week Low/High
|1310.00
|
|1438.00
|Month Low/High
|1291.00
|
|1559.00
|YEAR Low/High
|980.00
|
|1709.00
|All TIME Low/High
|50.00
|
|1709.00
Quick Links for J L Morison (India):