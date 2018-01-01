J L Morison (India) Ltd

Incorporated in 1911, J L Morison (JLML) manufactures a wide range of toiletry and medical items like Nivea face cream, shaving cream, Wisdom toothbrush, Emoform toothpaste with Swiss collaboration, Addis hair brushes, elastoplast bandage, plaster-of-paris and medical sutures. It has two factories, in Bangalore and Bombay. In 1987, Raghu Mody of the Rasoi group took over JLML. The present sharehol...> More