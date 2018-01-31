JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » J R Foods Ltd

J R Foods Ltd.

BSE: 530915 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 13:04 | 08 Mar 6.60 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

6.60

 HIGH

6.60

 LOW

6.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan J R Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.60
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 6.60
52-Week low 3.30
P/E 5.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 6.60
Buy Qty 29915.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 6.60
CLOSE 6.60
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 6.60
52-Week low 3.30
P/E 5.59
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 6.60
Buy Qty 29915.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About J R Foods Ltd.

J R Foods Ltd

J R Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.59
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.85
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

J R Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 33.26 16.8 97.98
Other Income 0.58 0.05 1060
Total Income 33.84 16.85 100.83
Total Expenses 32.43 15.95 103.32
Operating Profit 1.41 0.9 56.67
Net Profit 0.93 0.45 106.67
Equity Capital 9.5 9.5 -
> More on J R Foods Ltd Financials Results

J R Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Spisys 7.90 -4.70 7.15
Kanel Indust. 3.61 -5.00 6.65
Indian Extractn. 19.35 4.59 6.46
J R Foods 6.60 0.00 6.27
Divya Jyoti Inds 6.00 -0.66 6.18
Trombo Extractn. 14.45 4.94 6.00
Azure Exim 5.67 5.00 5.08
> More on J R Foods Ltd Peer Group

J R Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.91
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.12
> More on J R Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

J R Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 65.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

J R Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.60
6.60
Week Low/High 6.60
7.00
Month Low/High 4.00
7.00
YEAR Low/High 3.30
7.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
13.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for J R Foods: