Jagan Lamps Ltd.

BSE: 530711 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE144C01014
BSE 14:50 | 12 Mar 16.30 -0.85
(-4.96%)
OPEN

17.00

 HIGH

17.00

 LOW

16.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jagan Lamps Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 17.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.15
VOLUME 458
52-Week high 22.20
52-Week low 11.02
P/E 18.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 16.30
Sell Qty 694.00
About Jagan Lamps Ltd.

Jagan Lamps Ltd

Incorporated in 1993 Jagan Li-Tech Lamps(JLL) set up its own plant at a cost Rs.7.85 cr 100% EOU to manufacture automobile H4 type halogen lamps in technical and financial collaboration with Li-Tech Corporation of South Korea (9% equity holding). Under the agreement, Li-Tech will supply the machinery and equipment for halogen lamps, and will also supply raw materials and components, and buy 75% of...> More

Jagan Lamps Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.31
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jagan Lamps Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.48 2.99 83.28
Other Income 0.05 -
Total Income 5.48 3.04 80.26
Total Expenses 4.71 2.49 89.16
Operating Profit 0.77 0.54 42.59
Net Profit 0.33 0.16 106.25
Equity Capital 6.89 6.89 -
> More on Jagan Lamps Ltd Financials Results

Jagan Lamps Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Galaxy Bearings 41.15 0.00 13.09
Clutch Auto 6.32 -4.96 11.86
Autopal Inds. 32.55 5.00 11.39
Jagan Lamps 16.30 -4.96 11.25
Lumax Auto.Sys. 13.10 3.97 9.69
Jainex Aamcol 58.25 -4.98 8.74
PAE 7.87 -3.20 8.20
> More on Jagan Lamps Ltd Peer Group

Jagan Lamps Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.29
> More on Jagan Lamps Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jagan Lamps Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.56% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.44% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 18.55% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 37.21% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Jagan Lamps Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.30
17.00
Week Low/High 16.30
19.00
Month Low/High 16.30
21.00
YEAR Low/High 11.02
22.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
22.00

