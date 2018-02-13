Jagan Lamps Ltd.
|BSE: 530711
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE144C01014
|BSE 14:50 | 12 Mar
|16.30
|
-0.85
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
17.00
|
HIGH
17.00
|
LOW
16.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jagan Lamps Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.15
|VOLUME
|458
|52-Week high
|22.20
|52-Week low
|11.02
|P/E
|18.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|16.30
|Sell Qty
|694.00
About Jagan Lamps Ltd.
Incorporated in 1993 Jagan Li-Tech Lamps(JLL) set up its own plant at a cost Rs.7.85 cr 100% EOU to manufacture automobile H4 type halogen lamps in technical and financial collaboration with Li-Tech Corporation of South Korea (9% equity holding). Under the agreement, Li-Tech will supply the machinery and equipment for halogen lamps, and will also supply raw materials and components, and buy 75% of...> More
Jagan Lamps Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.31
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.68
Announcement
-
Revised disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
CONVENING OF BOARD MEETING ON 13TH FEBRUARY 2018 TO APPROVE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUA
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS UNDER REGULATION 13(3) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE
-
DISCREPANCIES IN FINANCIAL RESULT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 2017
-
Jagan Lamps Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.48
|2.99
|83.28
|Other Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Income
|5.48
|3.04
|80.26
|Total Expenses
|4.71
|2.49
|89.16
|Operating Profit
|0.77
|0.54
|42.59
|Net Profit
|0.33
|0.16
|106.25
|Equity Capital
|6.89
|6.89
|-
Jagan Lamps Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Galaxy Bearings
|41.15
|0.00
|13.09
|Clutch Auto
|6.32
|-4.96
|11.86
|Autopal Inds.
|32.55
|5.00
|11.39
|Jagan Lamps
|16.30
|-4.96
|11.25
|Lumax Auto.Sys.
|13.10
|3.97
|9.69
|Jainex Aamcol
|58.25
|-4.98
|8.74
|PAE
|7.87
|-3.20
|8.20
Jagan Lamps Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jagan Lamps Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.56%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.44%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|18.55%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|37.21%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jagan Lamps Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.30
|
|17.00
|Week Low/High
|16.30
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|16.30
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.02
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|22.00
