Jagatjit Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507155 Sector: Consumer
NSE: JAGAJITIND ISIN Code: INE574A01016
BSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar 104.25 4.25
(4.25%)
OPEN

95.25

 HIGH

104.25

 LOW

95.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jagatjit Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jagatjit Industries Ltd.

Jagatjit Industries Ltd

Initially setting up a distillation/rectification plant to manufacture potable and non-potable spirits, Jagatjit Industries took up production of carbon dioxide gas in 1947, and later on, moved to malt and malt-extract products in 1963. The existing promoter, L P Jaiswal, currently holds 37% in the company. JIL's liquor business is worth Rs 500 crore. It has in its fold well-known whisky brands...> More

Jagatjit Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   481
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -12.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] -8.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jagatjit Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 99.81 121.35 -17.75
Other Income 1.01 0.88 14.77
Total Income 100.82 122.23 -17.52
Total Expenses 98.45 125.04 -21.27
Operating Profit 2.37 -2.81 184.34
Net Profit -18.72 -18.01 -3.94
Equity Capital 46.15 46.15 -
> More on Jagatjit Industries Ltd Financials Results

Jagatjit Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
G M Breweries 898.00 1.37 1312.88
Som Distilleries 221.45 1.37 609.43
IFB Agro Inds. 540.80 -5.00 506.73
Jagatjit Inds. 104.25 4.25 481.11
Assoc.Alcohols 265.65 -4.13 480.30
Globus Spirits 118.00 -1.30 339.84
Khoday India 72.00 -3.36 242.35
> More on Jagatjit Industries Ltd Peer Group

Jagatjit Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.91
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.79
Custodians 54.63
Other 3.67
> More on Jagatjit Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jagatjit Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 21.22% NA 0.10% -0.81%
1 Month 14.06% NA -1.52% -0.78%
3 Month 34.60% NA 1.66% 1.05%
6 Month 108.50% NA 5.04% 4.42%
1 Year 66.80% NA 16.70% 16.21%
3 Year 167.31% NA 16.76% 18.47%

Jagatjit Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 95.00
104.25
Week Low/High 85.00
104.25
Month Low/High 75.60
104.25
YEAR Low/High 44.55
128.00
All TIME Low/High 16.00
163.00

