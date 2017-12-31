You are here » Home
» Company
» Jagatjit Industries Ltd
Jagatjit Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507155
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: JAGAJITIND
|ISIN Code: INE574A01016
|
BSE
LIVE
14:25 | 12 Mar
|
104.25
|
4.25
(4.25%)
|
OPEN
95.25
|
HIGH
104.25
|
LOW
95.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Jagatjit Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|95.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|100.00
|VOLUME
|6535
|52-Week high
|127.80
|52-Week low
|44.55
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|481
|Buy Price
|101.00
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|104.90
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|481
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|95.25
|CLOSE
|100.00
|VOLUME
|6535
|52-Week high
|127.80
|52-Week low
|44.55
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|481
|Buy Price
|101.00
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|104.90
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|481.11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Jagatjit Industries Ltd.
Jagatjit Industries Ltd
Initially setting up a distillation/rectification plant to manufacture potable and non-potable spirits, Jagatjit Industries took up production of carbon dioxide gas in 1947, and later on, moved to malt and malt-extract products in 1963. The existing promoter, L P Jaiswal, currently holds 37% in the company.
JIL's liquor business is worth Rs 500 crore. It has in its fold well-known whisky brands...> More
Jagatjit Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jagatjit Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Jagatjit Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|99.81
|121.35
|-17.75
|Other Income
|1.01
|0.88
|14.77
|Total Income
|100.82
|122.23
|-17.52
|Total Expenses
|98.45
|125.04
|-21.27
|Operating Profit
|2.37
|-2.81
|184.34
|Net Profit
|-18.72
|-18.01
|-3.94
|Equity Capital
|46.15
|46.15
| -
Jagatjit Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Jagatjit Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jagatjit Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|21.22%
|NA
|0.10%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|14.06%
|NA
|-1.52%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|34.60%
|NA
|1.66%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|108.50%
|NA
|5.04%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|66.80%
|NA
|16.70%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|167.31%
|NA
|16.76%
|18.47%
Jagatjit Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|95.00
|
|104.25
|Week Low/High
|85.00
|
|104.25
|Month Low/High
|75.60
|
|104.25
|YEAR Low/High
|44.55
|
|128.00
|All TIME Low/High
|16.00
|
|163.00
Quick Links for Jagatjit Industries: