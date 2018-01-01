JUST IN
Jagson Airlines Ltd.

BSE: 520139 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE685B01018
BSE 15:40 | 09 Mar 2.69 -0.13
(-4.61%)
OPEN

2.96

 HIGH

2.96

 LOW

2.68
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jagson Airlines Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jagson Airlines Ltd.

Jagson Airlines Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'94, Jagson Airlines (JAL), acquired the operations from Jagson International, a group company, by taking the aircraft on lease. The company provides air taxi services under the Open Sky Policy of the Government of India. It made a public issue in Oct.'94. JAL commenced operations in 1994-95 with one Dornier taken on lease from JIL. During the same year, it inducted one more...> More

Jagson Airlines Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 67.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jagson Airlines Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.06 0.07 -14.29
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.07 14.29
Net Profit -0.06 -0.22 72.73
Equity Capital 20.17 20.17 -
Jagson Airlines Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Global Vectra 139.80 2.19 195.72
TAAL Enterprises 148.00 -0.64 46.18
MFL India 0.19 0.00 6.85
Jagson Airlines 2.69 -4.61 5.43
Jagson Airlines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.53
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.37
Jagson Airlines Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.61% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.93% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -23.14% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 0.00% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Jagson Airlines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.68
2.96
Week Low/High 2.68
3.00
Month Low/High 2.68
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.49
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
51.00

