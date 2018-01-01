Jagson Airlines Ltd.
|BSE: 520139
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE685B01018
|BSE 15:40 | 09 Mar
|2.69
|
-0.13
(-4.61%)
|
OPEN
2.96
|
HIGH
2.96
|
LOW
2.68
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jagson Airlines Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.96
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.82
|VOLUME
|507
|52-Week high
|5.20
|52-Week low
|2.49
|P/E
|67.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|67.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Jagson Airlines Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'94, Jagson Airlines (JAL), acquired the operations from Jagson International, a group company, by taking the aircraft on lease. The company provides air taxi services under the Open Sky Policy of the Government of India. It made a public issue in Oct.'94. JAL commenced operations in 1994-95 with one Dornier taken on lease from JIL. During the same year, it inducted one more...> More
Jagson Airlines Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|67.25
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.59
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended On September 30 2017.
Jagson Airlines Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.07
|14.29
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.22
|72.73
|Equity Capital
|20.17
|20.17
|-
Jagson Airlines Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Global Vectra
|139.80
|2.19
|195.72
|TAAL Enterprises
|148.00
|-0.64
|46.18
|MFL India
|0.19
|0.00
|6.85
|Jagson Airlines
|2.69
|-4.61
|5.43
Jagson Airlines Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jagson Airlines Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.61%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.93%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-23.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Jagson Airlines Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.68
|
|2.96
|Week Low/High
|2.68
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.68
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.49
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|51.00
Quick Links for Jagson Airlines:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices