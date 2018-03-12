Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.
|BSE: 530601
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE582C01015
|BSE 13:35 | 12 Mar
|9.55
|
0.44
(4.83%)
|
OPEN
9.55
|
HIGH
9.55
|
LOW
9.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.11
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|9.55
|52-Week low
|2.00
|P/E
|68.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|9.55
|Sell Qty
|9.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|68.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.
Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing was incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'91 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jul.'94. It was promoted by Jagmohan Singh Kochhar and Kanwarpal Singh Kochhar. The company commenced leasing and hire purchase activities in 1993. It came out with a public issue in Apr.'95 to expand its business by diversifying into other areas...> More
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|68.21
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.16
Announcement
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of JAGSONPAL FINANCE & LEASING LTD Pursuant To Regulation 30 & Unaudit
-
Intimation Of The Date Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Under Regulation 29(1) (A) Of The SEBI Listi
-
-
Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Quar
-
DISCREPANCIES IN FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPT 2017.
-
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.19
|-0.12
|258.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.19
|-0.12
|258.33
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.17
|-0.14
|221.43
|Net Profit
|0.17
|-0.14
|221.43
|Equity Capital
|5.5
|5.5
|-
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Parnami Credits
|15.85
|-4.80
|5.31
|Corporate Merch
|16.00
|4.92
|5.28
|BCL Enterprises
|9.06
|0.00
|5.28
|Prime Capital Ma
|5.25
|-1.87
|5.25
|Jagsonpal Fin.
|9.55
|4.83
|5.25
|BAMPSL Sec.
|1.52
|-5.00
|5.17
|Som Datt Finance
|5.14
|-4.99
|5.15
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.83%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|265.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.55
|
|9.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.55
|Month Low/High
|9.11
|
|9.55
|YEAR Low/High
|2.00
|
|9.55
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|29.00
