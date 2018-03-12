JUST IN
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.

BSE: 530601 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE582C01015
BSE 13:35 | 12 Mar 9.55 0.44
(4.83%)
OPEN

9.55

 HIGH

9.55

 LOW

9.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.11
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 9.55
52-Week low 2.00
P/E 68.21
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 9.55
Sell Qty 9.00
About Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd.

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd

Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing was incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.'91 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company in Jul.'94. It was promoted by Jagmohan Singh Kochhar and Kanwarpal Singh Kochhar. The company commenced leasing and hire purchase activities in 1993. It came out with a public issue in Apr.'95 to expand its business by diversifying into other areas...> More

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 68.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.19 -0.12 258.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.19 -0.12 258.33
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit 0.17 -0.14 221.43
Net Profit 0.17 -0.14 221.43
Equity Capital 5.5 5.5 -
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Parnami Credits 15.85 -4.80 5.31
Corporate Merch 16.00 4.92 5.28
BCL Enterprises 9.06 0.00 5.28
Prime Capital Ma 5.25 -1.87 5.25
Jagsonpal Fin. 9.55 4.83 5.25
BAMPSL Sec. 1.52 -5.00 5.17
Som Datt Finance 5.14 -4.99 5.15
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.94
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.94
Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.83% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 265.90% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.55
9.55
Week Low/High 0.00
9.55
Month Low/High 9.11
9.55
YEAR Low/High 2.00
9.55
All TIME Low/High 1.00
29.00

