Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 507789
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: JAGSNPHARM
|ISIN Code: INE048B01027
|
BSE
LIVE
14:23 | 12 Mar
|
28.90
|
-0.25
(-0.86%)
|
OPEN
28.00
|
HIGH
29.45
|
LOW
28.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:29 | 12 Mar
|
28.30
|
-0.55
(-1.91%)
|
OPEN
28.00
|
HIGH
29.75
|
LOW
28.00
|OPEN
|28.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.15
|VOLUME
|4330
|52-Week high
|50.75
|52-Week low
|27.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|76
|Buy Price
|28.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|28.90
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Promoted by J S Kochhar in 1978, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacture and marketing bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals at its plant at Faridabad in Haryana. The company has adopted the strategy of clubbing all its products in seven groups for effective marketing and reducing costs. Simultaneously it has geared up to set up an ultra modern multi-purpose basic drugs and formulation pl...> More
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|38.06
|34.38
|10.7
|Other Income
|0.03
|12.8
|-99.77
|Total Income
|38.09
|47.18
|-19.27
|Total Expenses
|40.13
|33.39
|20.19
|Operating Profit
|-2.04
|13.79
|-114.79
|Net Profit
|-2.25
|9.9
|-122.73
|Equity Capital
|13.1
|13.1
| -
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.02%
|-9.87%
|0.16%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|-15.74%
|-18.44%
|-1.45%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-20.06%
|-23.20%
|1.73%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|-8.83%
|-10.73%
|5.11%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-24.15%
|-24.63%
|16.77%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|-5.40%
|-7.36%
|16.84%
|18.44%
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.00
|
|29.45
|Week Low/High
|27.05
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|27.05
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|27.05
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.38
|
|93.00
Quick Links for Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: