Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 507789 Sector: Health care
NSE: JAGSNPHARM ISIN Code: INE048B01027
BSE LIVE 14:23 | 12 Mar 28.90 -0.25
(-0.86%)
OPEN

28.00

 HIGH

29.45

 LOW

28.00
NSE LIVE 14:29 | 12 Mar 28.30 -0.55
(-1.91%)
OPEN

28.00

 HIGH

29.75

 LOW

28.00
About Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Promoted by J S Kochhar in 1978, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacture and marketing bulk drugs and pharmaceuticals at its plant at Faridabad in Haryana. The company has adopted the strategy of clubbing all its products in seven groups for effective marketing and reducing costs. Simultaneously it has geared up to set up an ultra modern multi-purpose basic drugs and formulation pl...> More

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   76
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.34
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 38.06 34.38 10.7
Other Income 0.03 12.8 -99.77
Total Income 38.09 47.18 -19.27
Total Expenses 40.13 33.39 20.19
Operating Profit -2.04 13.79 -114.79
Net Profit -2.25 9.9 -122.73
Equity Capital 13.1 13.1 -
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Elder Pharma 38.00 4.97 78.05
Sharon Bio-Med. 6.44 4.89 76.60
Ambalal Sarabhai 9.90 -3.60 75.86
Jagsonpal Pharma 28.90 -0.86 75.72
Venus Remedies 61.25 -1.76 75.58
Source Natural 114.00 -4.20 73.42
Natural Capsules 114.00 1.47 71.02
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.17
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.21
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.02% -9.87% 0.16% -0.83%
1 Month -15.74% -18.44% -1.45% -0.80%
3 Month -20.06% -23.20% 1.73% 1.03%
6 Month -8.83% -10.73% 5.11% 4.39%
1 Year -24.15% -24.63% 16.77% 16.18%
3 Year -5.40% -7.36% 16.84% 18.44%

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.00
29.45
Week Low/High 27.05
33.00
Month Low/High 27.05
36.00
YEAR Low/High 27.05
51.00
All TIME Low/High 1.38
93.00

