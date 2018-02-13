Jai Mata Glass Ltd.
|BSE: 523467
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE250C01027
|BSE 13:06 | 08 Mar
|0.19
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.19
|
HIGH
0.19
|
LOW
0.19
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jai Mata Glass Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|1308
|52-Week high
|0.50
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|57493.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Jai Mata Glass Ltd.
Jai Mata Glass ([JMGL] formerly Jai Mata Rolled Glass) was incorporated in Feb.'81. The company promoted by B R Arora, J P Marwah and others is into manufacture of Rolled and figured glass, wired glass, Tinted Glass without reflacting layer and Drinking glasses. The company detailed product portfolio also includes ash trays, stands for table watches, candles, pens, cutlery, beer and whisky gla...> More
Jai Mata Glass Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.95
Announcement
-
-
-
Sub: Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On February 13 2018.
-
: Submission Of Statement Of Investor Complaint Under Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI(Listing Obligatio
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday 11Th December 2017 At 12:00 Noon
Jai Mata Glass Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.14
|-
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.05
|620
|Total Income
|0.5
|0.05
|900
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Operating Profit
|0.45
|0.01
|4400
|Net Profit
|0.41
|-0.26
|257.69
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Jai Mata Glass Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Triveni Glass
|15.05
|0.00
|18.99
|Sejal Glass
|4.23
|-4.94
|14.19
|JIK Inds.
|0.42
|0.00
|3.05
|Jai Mata Glass
|0.19
|0.00
|1.90
Jai Mata Glass Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-51.28%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|58.33%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Jai Mata Glass Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|210.00
