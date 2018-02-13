JUST IN
Jai Mata Glass Ltd.

BSE: 523467 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE250C01027
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jai Mata Glass Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jai Mata Glass Ltd.

Jai Mata Glass Ltd

Jai Mata Glass ([JMGL] formerly Jai Mata Rolled Glass) was incorporated in Feb.'81. The company promoted by B R Arora, J P Marwah and others is into manufacture of Rolled and figured glass, wired glass, Tinted Glass without reflacting layer and Drinking glasses. The company detailed product portfolio also includes ash trays, stands for table watches, candles, pens, cutlery, beer and whisky gla...> More

Jai Mata Glass Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jai Mata Glass Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 -
Other Income 0.36 0.05 620
Total Income 0.5 0.05 900
Total Expenses 0.05 0.04 25
Operating Profit 0.45 0.01 4400
Net Profit 0.41 -0.26 257.69
Equity Capital 10 10 -
Jai Mata Glass Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Triveni Glass 15.05 0.00 18.99
Sejal Glass 4.23 -4.94 14.19
JIK Inds. 0.42 0.00 3.05
Jai Mata Glass 0.19 0.00 1.90
Jai Mata Glass Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.53
Banks/FIs 9.55
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.64
Jai Mata Glass Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -51.28% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.00% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 58.33% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Jai Mata Glass Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.19
0.00
Month Low/High 0.19
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
210.00

