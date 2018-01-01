Jaihind Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 531339
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: JAIHINDPRO
|ISIN Code: INE343D01010
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|4.89
|
-0.25
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
4.89
|
HIGH
4.89
|
LOW
4.89
|NSE 15:31 | 08 Apr
|Jaihind Projects Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|4.89
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.14
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|6.75
|52-Week low
|4.89
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.89
|Sell Qty
|477.00
About Jaihind Projects Ltd.
Jaihind Projects Limited (JPL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in laying of pipelines for supply of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), oil and gas, crude oil, all other activities and corrosion coating, and doing job as contractor. JPL provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), which focuses on the hydrocarbons, water and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides EPC s...> More
Jaihind Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Oct 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.42
Announcement
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Jaihind Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.6
|12.31
|-46.39
|Other Income
|0.15
|-
|Total Income
|6.6
|12.46
|-47.03
|Total Expenses
|5.06
|11.53
|-56.11
|Operating Profit
|1.55
|0.93
|66.67
|Net Profit
|-1.42
|-3.19
|55.49
|Equity Capital
|9.76
|9.76
|-
Jaihind Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Veer Energy
|26.85
|2.68
|29.56
|ETT Ltd
|20.75
|4.80
|21.52
|Tarang Projects
|9.34
|0.00
|13.45
|Jaihind Projects
|4.89
|-4.86
|4.77
Jaihind Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|38.24%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.45%
|38.24%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.12%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.36%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-21.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-64.82%
|-46.59%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jaihind Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.89
|
|4.89
|Week Low/High
|4.89
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.89
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.89
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|315.00
