Jaihind Projects Ltd.

BSE: 531339 Sector: Engineering
NSE: JAIHINDPRO ISIN Code: INE343D01010
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 4.89 -0.25
(-4.86%)
OPEN

4.89

 HIGH

4.89

 LOW

4.89
NSE 15:31 | 08 Apr Jaihind Projects Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Jaihind Projects Ltd.

Jaihind Projects Ltd

Jaihind Projects Limited (JPL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in laying of pipelines for supply of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), oil and gas, crude oil, all other activities and corrosion coating, and doing job as contractor. JPL provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), which focuses on the hydrocarbons, water and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides EPC s...> More

Jaihind Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Oct 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jaihind Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.6 12.31 -46.39
Other Income 0.15 -
Total Income 6.6 12.46 -47.03
Total Expenses 5.06 11.53 -56.11
Operating Profit 1.55 0.93 66.67
Net Profit -1.42 -3.19 55.49
Equity Capital 9.76 9.76 -
Jaihind Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Veer Energy 26.85 2.68 29.56
ETT Ltd 20.75 4.80 21.52
Tarang Projects 9.34 0.00 13.45
Jaihind Projects 4.89 -4.86 4.77
Jaihind Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.07
Jaihind Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA 38.24% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.45% 38.24% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.12% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.36% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -21.13% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -64.82% -46.59% 17.24% 19.01%

Jaihind Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.89
4.89
Week Low/High 4.89
5.00
Month Low/High 4.89
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.89
7.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
315.00

