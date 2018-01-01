Jaihind Projects Ltd

Jaihind Projects Limited (JPL) is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in laying of pipelines for supply of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), oil and gas, crude oil, all other activities and corrosion coating, and doing job as contractor. JPL provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), which focuses on the hydrocarbons, water and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides EPC s...> More