Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.
|BSE: 514312
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE156E01014
|BSE 11:44 | 09 Mar
|2.82
|
-0.08
(-2.76%)
|
OPEN
2.85
|
HIGH
2.85
|
LOW
2.82
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jaihind Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.90
|VOLUME
|350
|52-Week high
|4.52
|52-Week low
|1.59
|P/E
|23.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.83
|Sell Qty
|2000.00
About Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.
Jaihind Synthetics Limited provides textile products in India. It offers suitings and shirtings. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Jaihind Synthetics (JSL) was originally incorporated on June 12, 1986 at Mumbai in Maharashtra, under the Companies Act, 1956. JSL made its maiden public issue in July 1993 and got its equity shares listed at various stock exchanges, including BSE.
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.49
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.16
Announcement
-
-
-
CERTIFICATE UNDER REGULATION 40 (9) OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER
-
-
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) Of The SEBI (LODR)Regulations 2015
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Equity Capital
|8.51
|8.51
|-
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Suncity Synth.
|5.16
|-4.97
|2.55
|GSL Nova Petro.
|0.91
|-4.21
|2.46
|Sheshadri Indus.
|4.91
|-4.84
|2.44
|Jaihind Synth
|2.82
|-2.76
|2.41
|Sudar Industries
|1.02
|-4.67
|2.30
|Pacific Cotspin
|0.56
|0.00
|2.18
|Birla Trans.Carp
|7.50
|0.00
|2.13
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.76%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.71%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-2.76%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-65.31%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.82
|
|2.85
|Week Low/High
|2.82
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.82
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.59
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|59.00
