Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 514312 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE156E01014
BSE 11:44 | 09 Mar 2.82 -0.08
(-2.76%)
OPEN

2.85

 HIGH

2.85

 LOW

2.82
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jaihind Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jaihind Synthetics Ltd.

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd

Jaihind Synthetics Limited provides textile products in India. It offers suitings and shirtings. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Jaihind Synthetics (JSL) was originally incorporated on June 12, 1986 at Mumbai in Maharashtra, under the Companies Act, 1956. JSL made its maiden public issue in July 1993 and got its equity shares listed at various stock exchanges, including BSE. The comp...> More

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.49
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 0.05 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Expenses 0.03 0.02 50
Operating Profit 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Net Profit 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Equity Capital 8.51 8.51 -
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suncity Synth. 5.16 -4.97 2.55
GSL Nova Petro. 0.91 -4.21 2.46
Sheshadri Indus. 4.91 -4.84 2.44
Jaihind Synth 2.82 -2.76 2.41
Sudar Industries 1.02 -4.67 2.30
Pacific Cotspin 0.56 0.00 2.18
Birla Trans.Carp 7.50 0.00 2.13
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 9.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 85.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.93
Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.76% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.71% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -2.76% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -65.31% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Jaihind Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.82
2.85
Week Low/High 2.82
3.00
Month Low/High 2.82
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.59
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
59.00

