Jaihind Synthetics Ltd

Jaihind Synthetics Limited provides textile products in India. It offers suitings and shirtings. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Jaihind Synthetics (JSL) was originally incorporated on June 12, 1986 at Mumbai in Maharashtra, under the Companies Act, 1956. JSL made its maiden public issue in July 1993 and got its equity shares listed at various stock exchanges, including BSE. The comp...> More