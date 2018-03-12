Jain Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 532033
|Sector: Media
|NSE: JAINSTUDIO
|ISIN Code: INE486B01011
|BSE 11:13 | 12 Mar
|3.51
|
-0.16
(-4.36%)
|
OPEN
3.52
|
HIGH
3.52
|
LOW
3.51
|NSE 09:33 | 06 Mar
|4.60
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
4.60
|
HIGH
4.60
|
LOW
4.60
|OPEN
|3.52
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.67
|VOLUME
|28992
|52-Week high
|6.38
|52-Week low
|3.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|3.51
|Buy Qty
|250.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.60
|VOLUME
|30
|52-Week high
|6.20
|52-Week low
|3.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.60
|Sell Qty
|220.00
|OPEN
|3.52
|CLOSE
|3.67
|VOLUME
|28992
|52-Week high
|6.38
|52-Week low
|3.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|3.51
|Buy Qty
|250.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.60
|VOLUME
|30
|52-Week high
|6.20
|52-Week low
|3.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10.04
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.60
|Sell Qty
|220.00
About Jain Studios Ltd.
Jain Studios (JSL) started with video production facilities. It generates entertainment programmes in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Bengali and other Indian languages. It has promoted Jain TV a television channel. JSL is popularly known from its channel "JAIN TV" which was re-launched in August 1999. After launching its channel company had improved its performance from top line as well as bottom line ...> More
Jain Studios Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.30
Announcement
Jain Studios Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.7
|1.78
|-60.67
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.7
|1.79
|-60.89
|Total Expenses
|1.51
|1.7
|-11.18
|Operating Profit
|-0.81
|0.08
|-1112.5
|Net Profit
|-1
|-0.14
|-614.29
|Equity Capital
|28.59
|28.59
|-
Jain Studios Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|52 Weeks Enter.
|4.11
|0.00
|14.34
|Radaan Media.
|2.43
|-4.71
|13.16
|Encash Entert.
|25.85
|-1.90
|10.08
|Jain Studios
|3.51
|-4.36
|10.04
|Mediaone Global
|5.46
|0.00
|8.04
|Onesource Techm.
|12.00
|0.00
|7.79
|Vision Cinemas
|1.42
|0.00
|7.70
Jain Studios Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jain Studios Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.69%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.05%
|-4.17%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.41%
|-8.00%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-35.60%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-37.54%
|-15.60%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jain Studios Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.51
|
|3.52
|Week Low/High
|3.40
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.40
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.40
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.55
|
|750.00
Quick Links for Jain Studios:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices