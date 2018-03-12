JUST IN
Jain Studios Ltd.

BSE: 532033 Sector: Media
NSE: JAINSTUDIO ISIN Code: INE486B01011
About Jain Studios Ltd.

Jain Studios Ltd

Jain Studios (JSL) started with video production facilities. It generates entertainment programmes in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Bengali and other Indian languages. It has promoted Jain TV a television channel. JSL is popularly known from its channel "JAIN TV" which was re-launched in August 1999. After launching its channel company had improved its performance from top line as well as bottom line ...> More

Jain Studios Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jain Studios Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.7 1.78 -60.67
Other Income -
Total Income 0.7 1.79 -60.89
Total Expenses 1.51 1.7 -11.18
Operating Profit -0.81 0.08 -1112.5
Net Profit -1 -0.14 -614.29
Equity Capital 28.59 28.59 -
Jain Studios Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
52 Weeks Enter. 4.11 0.00 14.34
Radaan Media. 2.43 -4.71 13.16
Encash Entert. 25.85 -1.90 10.08
Jain Studios 3.51 -4.36 10.04
Mediaone Global 5.46 0.00 8.04
Onesource Techm. 12.00 0.00 7.79
Vision Cinemas 1.42 0.00 7.70
Jain Studios Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.87
Banks/FIs 17.49
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 12.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.57
Jain Studios Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.69% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.05% -4.17% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.41% -8.00% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -35.60% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -37.54% -15.60% 17.24% 19.01%

Jain Studios Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.51
3.52
Week Low/High 3.40
4.00
Month Low/High 3.40
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.40
6.00
All TIME Low/High 2.55
750.00

