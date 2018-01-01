JUST IN
Jainex Aamcol Ltd.

BSE: 505212 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE280F01019
BSE LIVE 14:29 | 28 Feb 58.25 -3.05
(-4.98%)
OPEN

58.25

 HIGH

58.25

 LOW

58.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jainex Aamcol Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 58.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 61.30
VOLUME 195
52-Week high 61.30
52-Week low 31.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 58.25
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Jainex Aamcol Ltd.

Jainex Aamcol Ltd

Jainex Aamcol Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jainex Aamcol Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.94 3.69 6.78
Other Income -
Total Income 3.94 3.69 6.78
Total Expenses 3.31 3.17 4.42
Operating Profit 0.63 0.52 21.15
Net Profit 0.1 -0.01 1100
Equity Capital 1.5 1.5 -
Jainex Aamcol Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jagan Lamps 17.00 -0.87 11.73
Autopal Inds. 32.55 5.00 11.39
Lumax Auto.Sys. 13.10 3.97 9.69
Jainex Aamcol 58.25 -4.98 8.74
PAE 7.87 -3.20 8.20
ANG Inds 5.05 -4.90 8.13
Deccan Bearings 27.25 4.81 5.94
Jainex Aamcol Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 1.47
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 10.02
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.16
Jainex Aamcol Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.09% -0.89%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.86%
3 Month NA NA 1.65% 0.97%
6 Month NA NA 5.03% 4.34%
1 Year NA NA 16.69% 16.11%
3 Year 18.64% NA 16.75% 18.37%

Jainex Aamcol Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 58.25
58.25
Week Low/High 0.00
58.25
Month Low/High 50.50
61.00
YEAR Low/High 31.95
61.00
All TIME Low/High 6.05
153.00

