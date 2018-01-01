Jainex Aamcol Ltd.
|BSE: 505212
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE280F01019
|BSE LIVE 14:29 | 28 Feb
|58.25
|
-3.05
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
58.25
|
HIGH
58.25
|
LOW
58.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jainex Aamcol Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|58.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|61.30
|VOLUME
|195
|52-Week high
|61.30
|52-Week low
|31.95
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|58.25
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Jainex Aamcol Ltd.
Jainex Aamcol Ltd
Jainex Aamcol Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|24.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.38
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017
-
-
Jainex Aamcol Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.94
|3.69
|6.78
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|3.94
|3.69
|6.78
|Total Expenses
|3.31
|3.17
|4.42
|Operating Profit
|0.63
|0.52
|21.15
|Net Profit
|0.1
|-0.01
|1100
|Equity Capital
|1.5
|1.5
|-
Jainex Aamcol Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jagan Lamps
|17.00
|-0.87
|11.73
|Autopal Inds.
|32.55
|5.00
|11.39
|Lumax Auto.Sys.
|13.10
|3.97
|9.69
|Jainex Aamcol
|58.25
|-4.98
|8.74
|PAE
|7.87
|-3.20
|8.20
|ANG Inds
|5.05
|-4.90
|8.13
|Deccan Bearings
|27.25
|4.81
|5.94
Jainex Aamcol Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jainex Aamcol Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.65%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.03%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.69%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|18.64%
|NA
|16.75%
|18.37%
Jainex Aamcol Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|58.25
|
|58.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|58.25
|Month Low/High
|50.50
|
|61.00
|YEAR Low/High
|31.95
|
|61.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.05
|
|153.00
