Jaipan Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 505840
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE058D01030
|BSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar
|38.95
|
-2.05
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
42.70
|
HIGH
42.70
|
LOW
38.95
|OPEN
|42.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|41.00
|VOLUME
|1473
|52-Week high
|68.40
|52-Week low
|11.50
|P/E
|7.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|38.95
|Buy Qty
|93.00
|Sell Price
|39.70
|Sell Qty
|184.00
|OPEN
|42.70
|CLOSE
|41.00
|VOLUME
|1473
|52-Week high
|68.40
|52-Week low
|11.50
|P/E
|7.21
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|38.95
|Buy Qty
|93.00
|Sell Price
|39.70
|Sell Qty
|184.00
About Jaipan Industries Ltd.
Jaipan Industries Ltd., the Mumbai based company is into manufacture of Mixer Grinder and Non-stick kitchen utensils like Non-stick kadai, Frying pan etc. ...> More
Jaipan Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.21
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.67
Jaipan Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.53
|4.03
|12.41
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|4.53
|4.03
|12.41
|Total Expenses
|4.34
|3.56
|21.91
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|0.47
|-61.7
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5
|Equity Capital
|6.1
|6.1
|-
Jaipan Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cosmo Ferrites
|24.20
|0.00
|29.11
|BCC Fuba India
|18.50
|-2.12
|28.32
|Dynavision
|66.50
|-3.62
|25.54
|Jaipan Inds.
|38.95
|-5.00
|23.76
|JCT Electronics
|0.26
|-3.70
|20.50
|Value Industries
|5.00
|-0.99
|19.59
|Circuit Systems
|13.90
|-6.14
|19.28
Jaipan Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jaipan Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.08%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-30.26%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-20.35%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|65.74%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|207.42%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|143.44%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Jaipan Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.95
|
|42.70
|Week Low/High
|38.95
|
|46.00
|Month Low/High
|38.95
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.50
|
|68.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.42
|
|245.00
