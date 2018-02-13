JUST IN
Jaipan Industries Ltd.

BSE: 505840 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE058D01030
BSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar 38.95 -2.05
(-5.00%)
About Jaipan Industries Ltd.

Jaipan Industries Ltd

Jaipan Industries Ltd., the Mumbai based company is into manufacture of Mixer Grinder and Non-stick kitchen utensils like Non-stick kadai, Frying pan etc. ...> More

Jaipan Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.21
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jaipan Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.53 4.03 12.41
Other Income -
Total Income 4.53 4.03 12.41
Total Expenses 4.34 3.56 21.91
Operating Profit 0.18 0.47 -61.7
Net Profit 0.05 0.08 -37.5
Equity Capital 6.1 6.1 -
> More on Jaipan Industries Ltd Financials Results

Jaipan Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cosmo Ferrites 24.20 0.00 29.11
BCC Fuba India 18.50 -2.12 28.32
Dynavision 66.50 -3.62 25.54
Jaipan Inds. 38.95 -5.00 23.76
JCT Electronics 0.26 -3.70 20.50
Value Industries 5.00 -0.99 19.59
Circuit Systems 13.90 -6.14 19.28
> More on Jaipan Industries Ltd Peer Group

Jaipan Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.34
> More on Jaipan Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jaipan Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.08% NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month -30.26% NA -1.55% -0.85%
3 Month -20.35% NA 1.63% 0.98%
6 Month 65.74% NA 5.00% 4.35%
1 Year 207.42% NA 16.66% 16.13%
3 Year 143.44% NA 16.72% 18.38%

Jaipan Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.95
42.70
Week Low/High 38.95
46.00
Month Low/High 38.95
56.00
YEAR Low/High 11.50
68.00
All TIME Low/High 0.42
245.00

