James Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 526558
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE510D01014
|BSE 12:24 | 08 Mar
|23.50
|
-1.20
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
23.50
|
HIGH
23.50
|
LOW
23.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|James Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|23.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|24.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|32.20
|52-Week low
|17.15
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|23.50
|Sell Qty
|354.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About James Hotels Ltd.
James Hotels Ltd., (JHL) was incorporated in the name of Mehfil Restaurants & Hotels Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to James Hotels Ltd in 1992 and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained. The Company is planning to set up a 4 star category hotel in Chandigarh being located in the foothills of Shivalik ranged attracts lot of tourist through out the year. The Company acquired the land o...> More
James Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-55.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.42
Announcement
James Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.51
|5.15
|-12.43
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.01
|600
|Total Income
|4.58
|5.16
|-11.24
|Total Expenses
|2.99
|4.09
|-26.89
|Operating Profit
|1.59
|1.07
|48.6
|Net Profit
|-3.62
|-4.48
|19.2
|Equity Capital
|8
|8
|-
James Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Arambhan Hospit.
|39.15
|-4.98
|19.58
|West Leisure
|64.15
|1.99
|19.57
|Velan Hotels
|6.02
|2.03
|19.24
|James Hotels
|23.50
|-4.86
|18.80
|Ras Resorts
|42.25
|-0.71
|16.77
|Reliable Ventur.
|15.05
|3.08
|16.57
|H. S. India
|10.00
|2.56
|16.24
James Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
James Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.24%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.07%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-38.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
James Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|23.50
|
|23.50
|Week Low/High
|23.50
|
|24.00
|Month Low/High
|23.50
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.15
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|168.00
