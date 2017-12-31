JUST IN
James Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 526558 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE510D01014
BSE 12:24 | 08 Mar 23.50 -1.20
(-4.86%)
OPEN

23.50

 HIGH

23.50

 LOW

23.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan James Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About James Hotels Ltd.

James Hotels Ltd

James Hotels Ltd., (JHL) was incorporated in the name of Mehfil Restaurants & Hotels Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to James Hotels Ltd in 1992 and a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained. The Company is planning to set up a 4 star category hotel in Chandigarh being located in the foothills of Shivalik ranged attracts lot of tourist through out the year. The Company acquired the land o...

James Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -55.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

James Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.51 5.15 -12.43
Other Income 0.07 0.01 600
Total Income 4.58 5.16 -11.24
Total Expenses 2.99 4.09 -26.89
Operating Profit 1.59 1.07 48.6
Net Profit -3.62 -4.48 19.2
Equity Capital 8 8 -
James Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arambhan Hospit. 39.15 -4.98 19.58
West Leisure 64.15 1.99 19.57
Velan Hotels 6.02 2.03 19.24
James Hotels 23.50 -4.86 18.80
Ras Resorts 42.25 -0.71 16.77
Reliable Ventur. 15.05 3.08 16.57
H. S. India 10.00 2.56 16.24
James Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.95
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.65
James Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.24% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.48% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.07% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -38.88% NA 17.24% 19.01%

James Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 23.50
23.50
Week Low/High 23.50
24.00
Month Low/High 23.50
26.00
YEAR Low/High 17.15
32.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
168.00

