Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd.
|BSE: 502901
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE462D01018
|
BSE
LIVE
11:03 | 12 Mar
|
13.65
|
0.65
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
13.65
|
HIGH
13.65
|
LOW
13.65
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd.
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd
Incorporated on 15 Aug.'07, The Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning & Weaving Mills was originally promoted by Lalji Naranji, Gopal Kalyanji and Associates. In 1955, controlling interests were acquired by the Damani family and it is managed by Chairman P R Damani.
In Oct.'93, the company came out with a public issue (premium: Rs 90) aggregating Rs 10.52 cr to part-finance the company's modernisatio...> More
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - Financial Results
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - Peer Group
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-46.47%
|NA
|16.65%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|-35.61%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.26%
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.65
|
|13.65
|Week Low/High
|13.00
|
|13.65
|Month Low/High
|12.50
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.50
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.83
|
|3439.00
