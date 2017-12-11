JUST IN
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd.

BSE: 502901 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE462D01018
BSE LIVE 11:03 | 12 Mar 13.65 0.65
(5.00%)
OPEN

13.65

 HIGH

13.65

 LOW

13.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd.

Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd

Incorporated on 15 Aug.'07, The Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning & Weaving Mills was originally promoted by Lalji Naranji, Gopal Kalyanji and Associates. In 1955, controlling interests were acquired by the Damani family and it is managed by Chairman P R Damani. In Oct.'93, the company came out with a public issue (premium: Rs 90) aggregating Rs 10.52 cr to part-finance the company's modernisatio...

Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.96 19.49 -7.85
Other Income 0.05 0.09 -44.44
Total Income 18.01 19.58 -8.02
Total Expenses 19.1 19.12 -0.1
Operating Profit -1.1 0.46 -339.13
Net Profit -1.82 -0.51 -256.86
Equity Capital 6.99 6.99 -
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Oswal Spg.& Wvg 1.13 4.63 10.31
Rajkamal Synth. 15.35 -4.06 9.98
Arora Fibres 9.71 -4.99 9.76
Jamsh. Ranji. Sp 13.65 5.00 9.56
Alka India 0.19 0.00 9.50
Hanung Toys 3.05 0.99 9.40
Betex India 61.50 4.41 9.22
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.30
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.85
Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.98%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.95%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.88%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.24%
1 Year -46.47% NA 16.65% 16.01%
3 Year -35.61% NA 16.71% 18.26%

Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spg & Wvg Mills Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.65
13.65
Week Low/High 13.00
13.65
Month Low/High 12.50
14.00
YEAR Low/High 12.50
28.00
All TIME Low/High 1.83
3439.00

