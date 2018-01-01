JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Jasch Industries Ltd

Jasch Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500220 Sector: Industrials
NSE: JASCHIND ISIN Code: INE711C01010
BSE LIVE 12:49 | 12 Mar 66.50 -1.50
(-2.21%)
OPEN

68.00

 HIGH

68.25

 LOW

66.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jasch Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 68.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 68.00
VOLUME 2761
52-Week high 86.00
52-Week low 48.00
P/E 17.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 66.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 66.50
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 68.00
CLOSE 68.00
VOLUME 2761
52-Week high 86.00
52-Week low 48.00
P/E 17.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 66.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 66.50
Sell Qty 500.00

About Jasch Industries Ltd.

Jasch Industries Ltd

Engaged in the manufacture of PU foam and laminated products (inst. cap. : 240 tpa; 5 lac mtr pa), Jasch Industries (JIL) has set up manufacturing facilities for PU resin, PU synthetic leather and non-woven fabric for captive consumption in manufacturing PU leather. While the installed capacity for PU resins is 3600 tpa, that for synthetic leather and non-woven fabric is 36 lac mtr pa each. Pr...> More

Jasch Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   75
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.97
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Aug 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 36.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jasch Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 31.46 25.8 21.94
Other Income 0.54 0.06 800
Total Income 32 25.86 23.74
Total Expenses 28.72 22.65 26.8
Operating Profit 3.28 3.21 2.18
Net Profit 1.44 1.19 21.01
Equity Capital 11.33 11.33 -
> More on Jasch Industries Ltd Financials Results

Jasch Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Premier Polyfilm 45.50 2.82 95.28
Tokyo Plast Intl 100.15 0.91 95.14
Tainwala Chem. 97.50 -2.16 91.26
Jasch Inds. 66.50 -2.21 75.34
Dutron Polymers 118.20 -4.41 70.92
Mitsu Chem 156.00 1.30 60.53
XPRO India 50.60 -0.30 59.76
> More on Jasch Industries Ltd Peer Group

Jasch Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 40.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.46
> More on Jasch Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jasch Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.21% NA -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -16.09% NA -1.66% -0.92%
3 Month -13.13% NA 1.51% 0.91%
6 Month 6.91% NA 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year 13.77% NA 16.53% 16.04%
3 Year 189.13% NA 16.59% 18.30%

Jasch Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 66.50
68.25
Week Low/High 66.20
74.00
Month Low/High 66.20
84.00
YEAR Low/High 48.00
86.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
86.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Jasch Industries: