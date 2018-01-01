Jasch Industries Ltd

Engaged in the manufacture of PU foam and laminated products (inst. cap. : 240 tpa; 5 lac mtr pa), Jasch Industries (JIL) has set up manufacturing facilities for PU resin, PU synthetic leather and non-woven fabric for captive consumption in manufacturing PU leather. While the installed capacity for PU resins is 3600 tpa, that for synthetic leather and non-woven fabric is 36 lac mtr pa each. Pr...> More