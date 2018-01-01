Jasch Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500220
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: JASCHIND
|ISIN Code: INE711C01010
|BSE LIVE 12:49 | 12 Mar
|66.50
|
-1.50
(-2.21%)
|
OPEN
68.00
|
HIGH
68.25
|
LOW
66.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jasch Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jasch Industries Ltd.
Engaged in the manufacture of PU foam and laminated products (inst. cap. : 240 tpa; 5 lac mtr pa), Jasch Industries (JIL) has set up manufacturing facilities for PU resin, PU synthetic leather and non-woven fabric for captive consumption in manufacturing PU leather. While the installed capacity for PU resins is 3600 tpa, that for synthetic leather and non-woven fabric is 36 lac mtr pa each. Pr...> More
Jasch Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|75
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.70
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.97
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|29 Aug 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|36.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.80
Jasch Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|31.46
|25.8
|21.94
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.06
|800
|Total Income
|32
|25.86
|23.74
|Total Expenses
|28.72
|22.65
|26.8
|Operating Profit
|3.28
|3.21
|2.18
|Net Profit
|1.44
|1.19
|21.01
|Equity Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|-
Jasch Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Premier Polyfilm
|45.50
|2.82
|95.28
|Tokyo Plast Intl
|100.15
|0.91
|95.14
|Tainwala Chem.
|97.50
|-2.16
|91.26
|Jasch Inds.
|66.50
|-2.21
|75.34
|Dutron Polymers
|118.20
|-4.41
|70.92
|Mitsu Chem
|156.00
|1.30
|60.53
|XPRO India
|50.60
|-0.30
|59.76
Jasch Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Jasch Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.21%
|NA
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-16.09%
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-13.13%
|NA
|1.51%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|6.91%
|NA
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|13.77%
|NA
|16.53%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|189.13%
|NA
|16.59%
|18.30%
Jasch Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|66.50
|
|68.25
|Week Low/High
|66.20
|
|74.00
|Month Low/High
|66.20
|
|84.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.00
|
|86.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|86.00
