You are here » Home
» Company
» Jattashankar Industries Ltd
Jattashankar Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514318
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE722N01014
|
BSE
10:23 | 12 Mar
|
25.00
|
-1.20
(-4.58%)
|
OPEN
25.00
|
HIGH
25.00
|
LOW
25.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Jattashankar Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.20
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|49.65
|52-Week low
|17.45
|P/E
|5.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|25.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|25.00
|CLOSE
|26.20
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|49.65
|52-Week low
|17.45
|P/E
|5.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|25.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10.97
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Jattashankar Industries Ltd.
Jattashankar Industries Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'88, Jatta Poly-Yarn set up a texturising and twisting plant at Silvassa. Commercial production of twisting machines commenced in Mar.'89 and that at the texturising plant commenced in Jun.'89. It was promoted by Subhkaran Poddar, Jatta Shankar Poddar and Sharad Poddar.
In Mar.'90, the company implemented an expansion of its twisting capacity by ...> More
Jattashankar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jattashankar Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Jattashankar Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.3
|8.34
|-48.44
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.07
|385.71
|Total Income
|4.64
|8.41
|-44.83
|Total Expenses
|4.28
|7.68
|-44.27
|Operating Profit
|0.36
|0.73
|-50.68
|Net Profit
|0.21
|0.5
|-58
|Equity Capital
|4.39
|4.39
| -
Jattashankar Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Jattashankar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jattashankar Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.42%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.09%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-32.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Jattashankar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.00
|
|25.00
|Week Low/High
|25.00
|
|27.00
|Month Low/High
|25.00
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.45
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|63.00
Quick Links for Jattashankar Industries: