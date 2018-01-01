JUST IN
Jattashankar Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514318 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE722N01014
BSE 10:23 | 12 Mar 25.00 -1.20
(-4.58%)
OPEN

25.00

 HIGH

25.00

 LOW

25.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jattashankar Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jattashankar Industries Ltd.

Jattashankar Industries Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.'88, Jatta Poly-Yarn set up a texturising and twisting plant at Silvassa. Commercial production of twisting machines commenced in Mar.'89 and that at the texturising plant commenced in Jun.'89. It was promoted by Subhkaran Poddar, Jatta Shankar Poddar and Sharad Poddar. In Mar.'90, the company implemented an expansion of its twisting capacity by ...> More

Jattashankar Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Jattashankar Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.3 8.34 -48.44
Other Income 0.34 0.07 385.71
Total Income 4.64 8.41 -44.83
Total Expenses 4.28 7.68 -44.27
Operating Profit 0.36 0.73 -50.68
Net Profit 0.21 0.5 -58
Equity Capital 4.39 4.39 -
> More on Jattashankar Industries Ltd Financials Results

Jattashankar Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Addi Inds. 10.50 0.00 11.34
Kapil Cotex 109.00 -4.39 11.34
Pradip Overseas 2.28 -0.87 11.04
Jattashankar Ind 25.00 -4.58 10.97
Hind Syntex 8.40 -4.98 10.68
Integra Garments 2.90 4.69 10.54
Oswal Spg.& Wvg 1.13 4.63 10.31
> More on Jattashankar Industries Ltd Peer Group

Jattashankar Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.54
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.08
> More on Jattashankar Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jattashankar Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.42% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.09% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -32.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Jattashankar Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.00
25.00
Week Low/High 25.00
27.00
Month Low/High 25.00
36.00
YEAR Low/High 17.45
50.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
63.00

