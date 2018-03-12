JUST IN
Jauss Polymers Ltd.

BSE: 526001 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE593O01017
BSE 15:05 | 12 Mar 24.60 -0.45
(-1.80%)
OPEN

24.60

 HIGH

24.60

 LOW

24.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jauss Polymers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jauss Polymers Ltd.

Jauss Polymers Ltd

Incorporated on 13 Feb.'87, Jauss Polymers (JPL) was promoted by Dildeep Singh Sethi, Daljit Singh Chandhok and Harpreet Singh Sethi. The company is being managed by managing director Dildeep Singh Sethi. JPL came out with a Rs 4.25-cr public issue in Feb.'93, to finance the capacity expansion and had set up of a solid state polymerisation (SSP) crystalliser to produce bottle grade PET chips. T...> More

Jauss Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jauss Polymers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.39 6.85 -79.71
Other Income -
Total Income 1.39 6.85 -79.71
Total Expenses 1.55 5.85 -73.5
Operating Profit -0.17 1.01 -116.83
Net Profit -0.38 0.47 -180.85
Equity Capital 4.63 4.63 -
> More on Jauss Polymers Ltd Financials Results

Jauss Polymers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Petrosynth. 23.00 -4.17 13.73
Shish Industries 29.00 0.00 12.88
VHCL Indust. 0.47 0.00 12.10
Jauss Polymers 24.60 -1.80 11.39
Axel Polymers 20.50 -4.21 8.82
SSK Lifestyles 5.29 0.00 6.88
Polycon Intl. 13.86 5.00 6.78
> More on Jauss Polymers Ltd Peer Group

Jauss Polymers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.79
> More on Jauss Polymers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Jauss Polymers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.55% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.57% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.55% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -23.13% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 89.96% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Jauss Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.60
24.60
Week Low/High 24.60
26.00
Month Low/High 24.35
29.00
YEAR Low/High 22.40
42.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
85.00

