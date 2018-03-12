Jauss Polymers Ltd.
|BSE: 526001
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE593O01017
|BSE 15:05 | 12 Mar
|24.60
|
-0.45
(-1.80%)
|
OPEN
24.60
|
HIGH
24.60
|
LOW
24.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Jauss Polymers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|24.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.05
|VOLUME
|202
|52-Week high
|42.00
|52-Week low
|22.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|24.60
|Sell Qty
|48.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Jauss Polymers Ltd.
Incorporated on 13 Feb.'87, Jauss Polymers (JPL) was promoted by Dildeep Singh Sethi, Daljit Singh Chandhok and Harpreet Singh Sethi. The company is being managed by managing director Dildeep Singh Sethi. JPL came out with a Rs 4.25-cr public issue in Feb.'93, to finance the capacity expansion and had set up of a solid state polymerisation (SSP) crystalliser to produce bottle grade PET chips. T...> More
Jauss Polymers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.11
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 2017.
-
-
Intimation Of Publication Of Dispatch Of Postal Ballot Notice And Ballot Form.
-
-
Notice Of The Board Meeting For Approving Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31
-
Jauss Polymers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.39
|6.85
|-79.71
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.39
|6.85
|-79.71
|Total Expenses
|1.55
|5.85
|-73.5
|Operating Profit
|-0.17
|1.01
|-116.83
|Net Profit
|-0.38
|0.47
|-180.85
|Equity Capital
|4.63
|4.63
|-
Jauss Polymers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Guj. Petrosynth.
|23.00
|-4.17
|13.73
|Shish Industries
|29.00
|0.00
|12.88
|VHCL Indust.
|0.47
|0.00
|12.10
|Jauss Polymers
|24.60
|-1.80
|11.39
|Axel Polymers
|20.50
|-4.21
|8.82
|SSK Lifestyles
|5.29
|0.00
|6.88
|Polycon Intl.
|13.86
|5.00
|6.78
Jauss Polymers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.55%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.57%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.55%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-23.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|89.96%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jauss Polymers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.60
|
|24.60
|Week Low/High
|24.60
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|24.35
|
|29.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.40
|
|42.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|85.00
