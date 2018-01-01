Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.
|BSE: 520066
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: JAYBARMARU
|ISIN Code: INE571B01028
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|451.25
|
-7.85
(-1.71%)
|
OPEN
461.60
|
HIGH
467.00
|
LOW
445.40
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|447.00
|
-11.75
(-2.56%)
|
OPEN
469.00
|
HIGH
469.00
|
LOW
446.00
About Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.
Incorporated on 19 Mar.'87, Jay Bharat Maruthi (JBML) was promoted as a joint venture by Maruti Udyog (MUL) and private promoters namely F C Singhal and S K Arya & associates. The company manufactures sheet metal components, assemblies and sub-assembles. It is a dedicated ancillary to Maruti Udyog. The entire requirement of MUL for specified sheet metal components for existing as well as future mo...> More
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|977
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|28.40
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.89
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.54
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|151.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.99
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|435.13
|386.25
|12.66
|Other Income
|1.16
|0.21
|452.38
|Total Income
|436.28
|386.46
|12.89
|Total Expenses
|398.12
|353.05
|12.77
|Operating Profit
|38.17
|33.4
|14.28
|Net Profit
|14.01
|12.67
|10.58
|Equity Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|-
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shanthi Gears
|131.00
|-1.69
|1070.27
|Rane (Madras)
|910.10
|0.34
|1056.63
|Z F Steering
|1078.15
|2.40
|977.88
|Jay Bharat Mar.
|451.25
|-1.71
|977.41
|Precision Camshf
|101.60
|0.49
|963.98
|Rico Auto Inds
|70.05
|1.60
|947.78
|GNA Axles
|439.10
|0.22
|942.75
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.16%
|-5.43%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.00%
|-10.47%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.04%
|-14.39%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-29.97%
|-27.19%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|18.98%
|17.40%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|230.83%
|225.68%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|445.40
|
|467.00
|Week Low/High
|445.40
|
|475.00
|Month Low/High
|445.40
|
|516.00
|YEAR Low/High
|368.00
|
|749.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.75
|
|749.00
