Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

Incorporated on 19 Mar.'87, Jay Bharat Maruthi (JBML) was promoted as a joint venture by Maruti Udyog (MUL) and private promoters namely F C Singhal and S K Arya & associates. The company manufactures sheet metal components, assemblies and sub-assembles. It is a dedicated ancillary to Maruti Udyog. The entire requirement of MUL for specified sheet metal components for existing as well as future mo...> More