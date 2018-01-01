JUST IN
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.

BSE: 520066 Sector: Auto
NSE: JAYBARMARU ISIN Code: INE571B01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 451.25 -7.85
(-1.71%)
OPEN

461.60

 HIGH

467.00

 LOW

445.40
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 447.00 -11.75
(-2.56%)
OPEN

469.00

 HIGH

469.00

 LOW

446.00
About Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd

Incorporated on 19 Mar.'87, Jay Bharat Maruthi (JBML) was promoted as a joint venture by Maruti Udyog (MUL) and private promoters namely F C Singhal and S K Arya & associates. The company manufactures sheet metal components, assemblies and sub-assembles. It is a dedicated ancillary to Maruti Udyog. The entire requirement of MUL for specified sheet metal components for existing as well as future mo...> More

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   977
EPS - TTM () [*S] 28.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.89
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.54
Book Value / Share () [*S] 151.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 435.13 386.25 12.66
Other Income 1.16 0.21 452.38
Total Income 436.28 386.46 12.89
Total Expenses 398.12 353.05 12.77
Operating Profit 38.17 33.4 14.28
Net Profit 14.01 12.67 10.58
Equity Capital 10.83 10.83 -
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shanthi Gears 131.00 -1.69 1070.27
Rane (Madras) 910.10 0.34 1056.63
Z F Steering 1078.15 2.40 977.88
Jay Bharat Mar. 451.25 -1.71 977.41
Precision Camshf 101.60 0.49 963.98
Rico Auto Inds 70.05 1.60 947.78
GNA Axles 439.10 0.22 942.75
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.56
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.10
Insurance 0.13
Mutual Funds 1.31
Indian Public 18.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.39
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.16% -5.43% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.00% -10.47% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.04% -14.39% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -29.97% -27.19% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 18.98% 17.40% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 230.83% 225.68% 17.24% 19.02%

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 445.40
467.00
Week Low/High 445.40
475.00
Month Low/High 445.40
516.00
YEAR Low/High 368.00
749.00
All TIME Low/High 3.75
749.00

