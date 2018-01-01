You are here » Home
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd.
|BSE: 526523
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE315L01029
|
BSE
10:19 | 28 Jul
|
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.33
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.33
|VOLUME
|23
|52-Week high
|0.37
|52-Week low
|0.33
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.33
|Sell Qty
|979.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd.
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd
Jay Energy and S. Energies Ltd invests and trades in shares and derivatives. It also provides shares brokerage and consultancy services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.
Jay Energy & S Energies was incorporated in tge year 1986. Initially the company was engaged in the manufacture of chemicals and other miscellaneous activities. All manufacturing operations were suspended as the compa...> More
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - Financial Results
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - Peer Group
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.33
|
|0.33
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.33
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.33
|YEAR Low/High
|0.33
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|41.00
Quick Links for Jay Energy & S Energies: