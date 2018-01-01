JUST IN
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd.

BSE: 526523 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE315L01029
BSE 10:19 | 28 Jul Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.33
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.33
VOLUME 23
52-Week high 0.37
52-Week low 0.33
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.33
Sell Qty 979.00
About Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd.

Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd

Jay Energy and S. Energies Ltd invests and trades in shares and derivatives. It also provides shares brokerage and consultancy services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. Jay Energy & S Energies was incorporated in tge year 1986. Initially the company was engaged in the manufacture of chemicals and other miscellaneous activities. All manufacturing operations were suspended as the compa...> More

Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.04 -75
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.04 75
Net Profit -0.01 -0.04 75
Equity Capital 6.8 6.8 -
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Blue Chip India 0.21 0.00 1.16
Proaim Enterp. 0.90 0.00 1.14
Brijlaxmi Leas. 0.20 0.00 1.13
Jay Energy 0.33 0.00 1.12
Kumbhat Fin. 2.35 -4.86 1.12
Ushakiran Fin. 4.30 1.09
Bluechip Stock. 2.04 4.62 1.03
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 81.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.63
Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Jay Energy & S Energies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.33
0.33
Week Low/High 0.00
0.33
Month Low/High 0.00
0.33
YEAR Low/High 0.33
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
41.00

