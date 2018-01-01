JUST IN
Jay Ushin Ltd.

BSE: 513252 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE289D01015
BSE LIVE 15:18 | 12 Mar 549.00 -28.80
(-4.98%)
OPEN

578.95

 HIGH

599.90

 LOW

549.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Jay Ushin Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Jay Ushin Ltd.

Jay Ushin Ltd

Jay Ushin Ltd., formerly known as Jay Yuhshin, promoted by Minda family in collaboration with U-Shin, Japan, is in the business of manufacturing automotive lock sets, combination switches, cluster switches, heater control lever, panel assembly and door latches. Even though the company is primarily established in 1986 as an OE Supplier to Maruti Udyog later it's client base expanded and inlcludes b...> More

Jay Ushin Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   212
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 153.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Jay Ushin Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 214.99 209.04 2.85
Other Income 3.82 3.67 4.09
Total Income 218.81 212.71 2.87
Total Expenses 209.95 204.08 2.88
Operating Profit 8.86 8.63 2.67
Net Profit 2.92 1.13 158.41
Equity Capital 3.86 3.86 -
Jay Ushin Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JMT Auto 4.71 -4.85 237.29
Bimetal Bearings 576.40 0.59 220.76
Sundaram Brake 539.90 1.68 212.18
Jay Ushin 549.00 -4.98 211.91
IP Rings 164.00 0.00 207.95
Triton Valves 1840.00 -2.04 182.16
Castex Tech 4.42 -3.28 167.12
Jay Ushin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.30
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 13.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.50
Jay Ushin Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.23% NA 0.51% -0.27%
1 Month -30.50% NA -1.12% -0.24%
3 Month -3.01% NA 2.08% 1.60%
6 Month 55.88% NA 5.47% 4.99%
1 Year 90.63% NA 17.18% 16.84%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.11%

Jay Ushin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 549.00
599.90
Week Low/High 549.00
660.00
Month Low/High 549.00
810.00
YEAR Low/High 260.00
918.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
918.00

