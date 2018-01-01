Jay Ushin Ltd

Jay Ushin Ltd., formerly known as Jay Yuhshin, promoted by Minda family in collaboration with U-Shin, Japan, is in the business of manufacturing automotive lock sets, combination switches, cluster switches, heater control lever, panel assembly and door latches. Even though the company is primarily established in 1986 as an OE Supplier to Maruti Udyog later it's client base expanded and inlcludes b...> More