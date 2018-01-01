Jay Ushin Ltd.
|BSE: 513252
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE289D01015
|BSE LIVE 15:18 | 12 Mar
|549.00
|
-28.80
(-4.98%)
|
About Jay Ushin Ltd.
Jay Ushin Ltd., formerly known as Jay Yuhshin, promoted by Minda family in collaboration with U-Shin, Japan, is in the business of manufacturing automotive lock sets, combination switches, cluster switches, heater control lever, panel assembly and door latches. Even though the company is primarily established in 1986 as an OE Supplier to Maruti Udyog later it's client base expanded and inlcludes b...> More
Jay Ushin Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|212
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|21.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.46
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.35
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|153.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.57
Announcement
-
Unaudited Quarterly/Nine Months Ended Results For The Quarter/Nine Months Ended December 31 2017.
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
-
Unaudited Quarterly/Half Yearly Results For The Quarter/Half Year Ended September 30 2017.
Jay Ushin Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|214.99
|209.04
|2.85
|Other Income
|3.82
|3.67
|4.09
|Total Income
|218.81
|212.71
|2.87
|Total Expenses
|209.95
|204.08
|2.88
|Operating Profit
|8.86
|8.63
|2.67
|Net Profit
|2.92
|1.13
|158.41
|Equity Capital
|3.86
|3.86
|-
Jay Ushin Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|JMT Auto
|4.71
|-4.85
|237.29
|Bimetal Bearings
|576.40
|0.59
|220.76
|Sundaram Brake
|539.90
|1.68
|212.18
|Jay Ushin
|549.00
|-4.98
|211.91
|IP Rings
|164.00
|0.00
|207.95
|Triton Valves
|1840.00
|-2.04
|182.16
|Castex Tech
|4.42
|-3.28
|167.12
Jay Ushin Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.23%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.27%
|1 Month
|-30.50%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.24%
|3 Month
|-3.01%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.60%
|6 Month
|55.88%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.99%
|1 Year
|90.63%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.84%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.11%
Jay Ushin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|549.00
|
|599.90
|Week Low/High
|549.00
|
|660.00
|Month Low/High
|549.00
|
|810.00
|YEAR Low/High
|260.00
|
|918.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|918.00
